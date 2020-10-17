9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 17, 2020
UNPD cadres in Mr. Hichilema’s convoy attacked and abducted Police Officers-Kampyongo

By Chief Editor
Minister of Home Affairs Hon. Stephen Kampyongo says the Zambia Police will conduct a thorough and speedy investigation into the matter where suspected UNPD cadres in the company of their party leader Hakainde Hichilema allegedly attacked and abducted two police officers who were deployed to provide safe passage of the UPND and its leader from Muchinga Province.

He said on Wednesday, 14th October 2020 in Lavushimanda district of Muchinga province Mr. Hichilema’s convoy whilst traveling from Kasama to Lusaka on the Great North Road, stopped and attacked innocent people with matchets, pan bricks, hammers, axe handles, and other lethal weapons.

“Two police officers who were deployed to facilitate the smooth passage of the opposition leader were attacked, abducted and disarmed of an AK 47 riffle with six rounds of ammunition and four (4) teargas canisters.

The two police officers were beaten terribly using a hammer, an axe, machetes and fists after being abducted and bundled into a white Toyota Hilux double cab. The occupants of the motor vehicle in which officers were bundled included UPND Member of Parliament for Sesheke constituency Hon. Romeo Kangombe.” He said

Speaking when he addressed the media in Lusaka today, Hon. Kampyongo said the government will not tolerate any form of violence any longer and whoever is found perpetuating violence will be dealt with.

“I wish to reiterate the sentiments of Her Honour the Vice President of the Republic of Zambia Mrs. Inonge Mutukwa Wina in parliament yesterday; that the police should conduct a thorough investigation in this matter, and ensure that all culprits who participated in attacking innocent citizens are brought to book. The government shall not entertain any form of violence any longer and whoever shall be found perpetrating political violence shall be dealt with according to the law” he reiterated.

And the Minister disclosed that the government has unearthed a scheme where a known political grouping is planning to blow up the government procured anti-riot motor vehicles for the Police Service using explosives.

“The source for the explosives is already established and the culprits are also known. This anti-riot equipment has been procured at a high cost and it is irresponsible and criminal for any individual or organization to begin scheming to destroy the equipment” Hon Kampyongo said.
He said the government will continue to invest in the security of the country to ensure that all citizens are safe at all times.

