Zamtel has continued extending its network coverage across the country with 744 new towers constructed and switched on.

Company Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta stated that the towers that are part of the GRZ Phase II Access to Communication Project are mainly located in remote area.

Mr Mupeta said Zamtel is determined to continue with its network expansion drive as it takes its products and services to rural areas.

He was speaking when Zamtel commissioned three communication towers in Chama and Chasefu Districts, Mr. Mupeta said the communication tower project has already repositioned Zamtel as the network with the largest footprint in the nation.

The three sites are located at Chimbilima in Chama in Muchinga Province and Mampula and Egichicken in Chasefu District in Eastern Province.

“We are proud to partner with the Government to ensure that every citizen, regardless of their geographical location, has access to reliable communication services,” Mr Mupeta said.

He announced that Zamtel will in the next few weeks be announcing new digital products and services that will respond to the digital needs of customers.

He said Zamtel views Muchinga and Eastern Provinces as key strategic markets for its business growth.

He said Muchinga Province has so far received 128 communication towers while Eastern Province has received 74.

The towers are part of the 1009 to be erected and upgraded under Phase II of the Communication Tower Project out of which 744 are operational.

Transport and Communication Minister Mutotye Kafwaya officiated the three launch events and reaffirmed government’s commitment to improving communication services in the country.

Mr Kafwaya commended Zamtel for taking communication services in hard to reach areas where some players are not interested in serving.

He said the advent of the Covid pandemic has demonstrated the huge importance of reliable communication services.

