9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 17, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Zamtel widens coverage, erects 744 new towers

By Chief Editor
39 views
1
Economy Zamtel widens coverage, erects 744 new towers
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zamtel has continued extending its network coverage across the country with 744 new towers constructed and switched on.

Company Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta stated that the towers that are part of the GRZ Phase II Access to Communication Project are mainly located in remote area.

Mr Mupeta said Zamtel is determined to continue with its network expansion drive as it takes its products and services to rural areas.

He was speaking when Zamtel commissioned three communication towers in Chama and Chasefu Districts, Mr. Mupeta said the communication tower project has already repositioned Zamtel as the network with the largest footprint in the nation.

The three sites are located at Chimbilima in Chama in Muchinga Province and Mampula and Egichicken in Chasefu District in Eastern Province.

“We are proud to partner with the Government to ensure that every citizen, regardless of their geographical location, has access to reliable communication services,” Mr Mupeta said.

He announced that Zamtel will in the next few weeks be announcing new digital products and services that will respond to the digital needs of customers.

He said Zamtel views Muchinga and Eastern Provinces as key strategic markets for its business growth.

He said Muchinga Province has so far received 128 communication towers while Eastern Province has received 74.

The towers are part of the 1009 to be erected and upgraded under Phase II of the Communication Tower Project out of which 744 are operational.

Transport and Communication Minister Mutotye Kafwaya officiated the three launch events and reaffirmed government’s commitment to improving communication services in the country.

Mr Kafwaya commended Zamtel for taking communication services in hard to reach areas where some players are not interested in serving.

He said the advent of the Covid pandemic has demonstrated the huge importance of reliable communication services.

Zamtel CEO Sydney Mupeta and Transport and Communications Minister Mutotye Kafwaya at the launch of the Chimbilima communications site in Chama
Zamtel CEO Sydney Mupeta and Transport and Communications Minister Mutotye Kafwaya at the launch of the Chimbilima communications site in Chama

Zamtel CEO Sydney Mupeta chats with Transport and Communications Minister Mutotye Kafwaya during the launch of the Chimbilima communications tower.
Zamtel CEO Sydney Mupeta chats with Transport and Communications Minister Mutotye Kafwaya during the launch of the Chimbilima communications tower.

Previous articleMagistrate sentences a 13-year-old to 14 days of counseling for trafficking Marijuana
Next articleUNPD cadres in Mr. Hichilema’s convoy attacked and abducted Police Officers-Kampyongo

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 17

UNPD cadres in Mr. Hichilema’s convoy attacked and abducted Police Officers-Kampyongo

Minister of Home Affairs Hon. Stephen Kampyongo says the Zambia Police will conduct a thorough and speedy investigation into...
Read more
Economy

Zamtel widens coverage, erects 744 new towers

Chief Editor - 1
Zamtel has continued extending its network coverage across the country with 744 new towers constructed and switched on. Company Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta stated...
Read more
Rural News

Magistrate sentences a 13-year-old to 14 days of counseling for trafficking Marijuana

Chief Editor - 0
Kasempa Magistrate, Evans Yikona has sentenced a 13-year-old juvenile to 14 days of counseling for trafficking in psychotropic substances. Magistrate Evans Yikona said the...
Read more
Health

Netherlands gives Zambia 18 million Euros for reproductive health

Chief Editor - 1
The Netherlands has given 18 million Euros to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) for continued implementation of the Sexual Reproductive Health Rights and...
Read more
Feature Sports

Bruce Mwape Sets Shepolopolo’s COSAFA Cup Targets

sports - 0
Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape has admitted that expectations are high as his side prepares to participate at next month’s COSAFA Championship to be staged...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Association of Youth Contractors backs President Lungu’s concern on Shoddy works

Economy Chief Editor - 5
The Zambia Association of Youth Contractors and Suppliers (ZAYCS) has welcomed the call by Republican President Dr Edgar Lungu to enhance professionalism in the...
Read more

Zambia moves closer to default as it skips interest payment

Economy Chief Editor - 11
Zambia skipped an interest payment on its debt, moving closer to becoming the first African nation to default on dollar bonds since the onset...
Read more

Development does not come in a lump sum-Kafwaya

Economy Chief Editor - 3
Transport and Communications Minister Mutotye Kafwaya says President Edgar Lungu must be commended for taking development to all parts of Zambia. Mr Kafwaya said although...
Read more

Fitch says expects debt-strained Zambia to default in the coming months

Economy Chief Editor - 17
Rating agency Fitch says it expected Zambia to default on its government debt in the coming months, having become locked in a row with...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.