President Lungu expected in Chilubi for Campaign Rallies

By Chief Editor
President Lungu expected in Chilubi for Campaign Rallies
President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Chilubi District of Northern Province for a two day working visit.

Provincial Minister Chungu Bwalya said President Lungu is scheduled to hold a series of campaign rallies for the ruling party’s candidate Rosemary Chimbini in the Chilubi Council Chairperson by-election.

Speaking to ZANIS in Chilubi, Mr. Bwalya said the Head of State will begin his visit with Chilubi Mainland before moving to the Island and Swamps.

He disclosed that the President is expected to land at Mofu ground around 09:00 hours and will later address public rallies in Mofu, Matipa and Chaba.

“As Northern Province, we are yet again excited to receive the His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who will be with us tomorrow and Tuesday for a campaign trail ahead of the Chilubi Council Chairperson by-election.” Mr. Bwalya said

President Lungu will then proceed to Chilubi Island for similar activities and will visit Mwape Kalunga, Mayuka and Mucinshi.

And PF Chilubi Mainland Campaign Manager Brian Mundubile says the visit by the Republican is a morale booster to the campaign team.

Mr. Mundubile, who is also PF chairperson for legal affairs and government Chief Whip, said his team is ready for the President’s visit and urged the people of Chilubi Mainland to give the Head of State a thunderous welcome.

He added that the ruling party is also confident of a resounding victory in Thursday’s polls.

