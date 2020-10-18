President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Chilubi District of Northern Province for a two day working visit.
Provincial Minister Chungu Bwalya said President Lungu is scheduled to hold a series of campaign rallies for the ruling party’s candidate Rosemary Chimbini in the Chilubi Council Chairperson by-election.
Speaking to ZANIS in Chilubi, Mr. Bwalya said the Head of State will begin his visit with Chilubi Mainland before moving to the Island and Swamps.
He disclosed that the President is expected to land at Mofu ground around 09:00 hours and will later address public rallies in Mofu, Matipa and Chaba.
“As Northern Province, we are yet again excited to receive the His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who will be with us tomorrow and Tuesday for a campaign trail ahead of the Chilubi Council Chairperson by-election.” Mr. Bwalya said
President Lungu will then proceed to Chilubi Island for similar activities and will visit Mwape Kalunga, Mayuka and Mucinshi.
And PF Chilubi Mainland Campaign Manager Brian Mundubile says the visit by the Republican is a morale booster to the campaign team.
Mr. Mundubile, who is also PF chairperson for legal affairs and government Chief Whip, said his team is ready for the President’s visit and urged the people of Chilubi Mainland to give the Head of State a thunderous welcome.
He added that the ruling party is also confident of a resounding victory in Thursday’s polls.
So campaigns have now become working visits, who is paying for his loitering anway?
Chris Rock tax payers money.
Lungu always politicking in 1st gear and he shifts economic performance to a lower gear.Result is 1.5% growth and severe debt stress.
This man seriously has too much time on his hands!
After last bye elections he stopped talking about HH, immediately he opens the mouth at his rallies it will be HH. He has nothing new to say to the people.
Ba Zambia how did we find ourselves here? The question still remains, who is responsible for the$20B debt?
10 more months of this lunacy….can’t wait to see the end of it.
My president is looking very well. We are already on the ground some of us. We have been preparing strategies for many years. These elections will be the easiest for us to win. Our president makes my work seem easy. It is not hard to sell him to the public.
The problem of electing kangaroos as presidents and he is over campaigning.
Why can’t he sit down and plan the economic recovery the country is going through.
Every time is just politicking useless man!
PF must go!
Madilu if you watched your f00lish father sexually abusing a kangaroo as a kid, do not think that all adults are kangaroos. Go and seek mental support.