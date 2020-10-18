The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) says empowering women and girls with life skills will help reduce cases of gender based violence (GBV) in Zambia.

UNFPA Gender Analyst Womba Mayondi notes that women and girls in the country need social protection as they are vulnerable and marginalized in society.

Ms. Mayondi said UNFPA, a UN lead agency advocates for the promoting of women and girls’ welfare has realized the need to work with government through the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Community Development and Social Welfare as well as other partners such as the Young Women Christian Association in order to respond and prevent cases of GBV and child abuses by physically and materially empowering them.

Ms. Mayondi said this when she handed over sanitary kits comprising reproductive products to 1,350 women and girls beneficiaries.

The donated items included a bucket, 2-metre chitenje material, sanitary towel, soap and some detergent pastes while Gwembe District Hospital benefited linen, gloves and an assortment of hand sanitizers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Mayondi also disclosed that UNFPA had so far trained over 100 personnel that included 37 GBV experts, 16 Protection Monitors, 13 Counselors, Community health workers among others.

Gwembe District Commissioner Timothy Siakaziba who graced the handover at Gwembe District hospital commended UNFPA for uplifting the lives of women and girls.

The DC said the donation is a step in the right direction for Zambia to achieve her sustainable development agenda on maternal and reproductive health.

Mr Siakaziba bemoaned the rising number of GBV cases in Gwembe that has made partnerships between government and UNFPA important, to addressing the vice.