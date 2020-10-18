By Margaret Kangwa Pikiti

Naturally, women have different levels of compassion, which combined or working together with men’s skills can be capable of producing great results for an organisation or country.

The lack of compassion perpetuates exclusion, discrimination and inequalities. Lack of compassion also overlooks or becomes indifferent to the suffering of the poor, of women.

Zambia like many “rich” African countries has high poverty levels, with rural poverty levels of 76.6 percent, as such people struggle to have everyday basic needs met. The hierarchy of needs remains at the bottom level.

As women, we want justice, equity, and peace for all and this can only be achieved by women participating in leadership at various levels.

In class girls/women perform just as good as boys/men. Why can’t women transfer this to leadership? Really could you imagine a world or our nation without women in leadership?

And as the Socialist Party Women’s League, we urge women not to shun politics. Our views are that women are at the core of the community and societal development.

Decisions made in politics affect women immensely.

Women are able to understand communities differently, they are the majority caregivers, and in many cases breadwinners. They contribute to the economy. They are many levels in society.

Today we have female astronauts, presidents, engineers to homemakers.

It would be a drawback to change direction for women by shunning politics. We would be going backward instead of forward and upward. Women need to be involved in decision making for the country and for the people.

Let’s keep moving forward in politics and not let one “bad seed” spoil the harvest.