9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 18, 2020
type here...
Columns
Updated:

Women Should not Shun Politics, political decisions affect women immensely

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Columns Women Should not Shun Politics, political decisions affect women immensely
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Margaret Kangwa Pikiti

Naturally, women have different levels of compassion, which combined or working together with men’s skills can be capable of producing great results for an organisation or country.

The lack of compassion perpetuates exclusion, discrimination and inequalities. Lack of compassion also overlooks or becomes indifferent to the suffering of the poor, of women.

Zambia like many “rich” African countries has high poverty levels, with rural poverty levels of 76.6 percent, as such people struggle to have everyday basic needs met. The hierarchy of needs remains at the bottom level.

As women, we want justice, equity, and peace for all and this can only be achieved by women participating in leadership at various levels.

In class girls/women perform just as good as boys/men. Why can’t women transfer this to leadership? Really could you imagine a world or our nation without women in leadership?

And as the Socialist Party Women’s League, we urge women not to shun politics. Our views are that women are at the core of the community and societal development.

Decisions made in politics affect women immensely.

Women are able to understand communities differently, they are the majority caregivers, and in many cases breadwinners. They contribute to the economy. They are many levels in society.
Today we have female astronauts, presidents, engineers to homemakers.

It would be a drawback to change direction for women by shunning politics. We would be going backward instead of forward and upward. Women need to be involved in decision making for the country and for the people.

Let’s keep moving forward in politics and not let one “bad seed” spoil the harvest.

The Author is the 2021 Socialist Party Parliamentary Candidate, Malole Constituency.

Previous articleKazunguala Bridge complete and ready for Commissioning

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

Women Should not Shun Politics, political decisions affect women immensely

By Margaret Kangwa Pikiti Naturally, women have different levels of compassion, which combined or working together with men's skills can...
Read more
Headlines

Kazunguala Bridge complete and ready for Commissioning

Chief Editor - 0
Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale and his Botswana counterpart Thulangano Segokgo have carried out a final inspection of the Kazungual Bridge yesterday. The...
Read more
Headlines

UNPD cadres in Mr. Hichilema’s convoy attacked and abducted Police Officers-Kampyongo

Chief Editor - 47
Minister of Home Affairs Hon. Stephen Kampyongo says the Zambia Police will conduct a thorough and speedy investigation into the matter where suspected UNPD...
Read more
Economy

Zamtel widens coverage, erects 744 new towers

Chief Editor - 2
Zamtel has continued extending its network coverage across the country with 744 new towers constructed and switched on. Company Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta stated...
Read more
Rural News

Magistrate sentences a 13-year-old to 14 days of counseling for trafficking Marijuana

Chief Editor - 5
Kasempa Magistrate, Evans Yikona has sentenced a 13-year-old juvenile to 14 days of counseling for trafficking in psychotropic substances. Magistrate Evans Yikona said the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Does Shunning By-Elections Help or Hurt New Parties?

Columns Chief Editor - 7
By Dr Parkie Mbozi WHETHER or not to participate in by-elections is one of the tough decisions that a political party, especially a newly...
Read more

The Truth About Zambia’s Debt

Columns Chief Editor - 20
Dr. Grieve Chelwa PhD Zambian social media platforms, especially WhatsApp groups, were very active yesterday sharing and discussing the publication of the World Bank's latest...
Read more

Reflections on the conviction and imprisonment of Mr Chishimba Kambwili

Columns Chief Editor - 25
I am not surprised that Mr Chishimba Kambwili has been convicted and sent to jail. Mr Kambwili had made very serious allegations of soliciting a...
Read more

Undressing the Roads In Lusaka

Columns Chief Editor - 10
By Musyani Siame Many feeder roads in Lusaka have been stripped off of the trees and left naked due to road constructions. From independence...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.