LONDON, Monday, 19 October 2020- Zambia’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Lt. Gen. Paul Mihova has implored Zambians both home and away to jealously guard the peace that the country has been enjoying as peace is a rare gem.

Addressing Zambians in the United Kingdom during the commemoration of the National Day of Pray and Fasting, organized by the Zambia Overseas Christian Fellowship (ZOCF) UK and the Zambian High Commission, the High Commissioner said the peace that Zambia has enjoyed over the past 56 years is as a result of the favour of God upon Zambia and therefore, must be cherished and guarded jealously by all.

“Fellow Zambians I implore you not to take the peace and unity that we are enjoying for granted as these are vital to the attainment of prosperity. For development to take place, you need a peaceful environment, for investors to come and invest in the country you need a peaceful environment, therefore, peace and unity are a prerequisite to prosperity, and this cannot be over emphasized,” he said.

He said as Zambians, we must ensure that we remain united and work together in order to attain the much needed prosperity in line with John chapter 3 verse 2 which says “I wish above all things that you prosper and be in health even as your soul prospers”.

“Fellow Zambians, another important factor to consider is that the prayer of faith will always commit God to intervene in the affairs of men. Therefore, let us not give up but continually unite and pray for the people of Zambia without ceasing. I am confident that God will hear from heaven and heal our land. Today’s prayers is a clear demonstration of the Humility, Unity and Peace that exist among the people of Zambia and I am assured that God, who takes pleasure in the prosperity of his people will reward us accordingly as we diligently seek him,” he said.

And offering a word of exhortation, Pastor Simon Nkole, senior pastor, Kitts Green from Birmingham called on all Zambians in the diaspora to take a step and help develop Zambia. “If we do not take part in developing Zambia, no one will develop it for us. Let us all take part in the development of our country Zambia.”