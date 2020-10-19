9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 19, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Peace is a rare gem guard it jealously, Zambians urged

By Chief Editor
39 views
2
General News Peace is a rare gem guard it jealously, Zambians urged
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

LONDON, Monday, 19 October 2020- Zambia’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Lt. Gen. Paul Mihova has implored Zambians both home and away to jealously guard the peace that the country has been enjoying as peace is a rare gem.

Addressing Zambians in the United Kingdom during the commemoration of the National Day of Pray and Fasting, organized by the Zambia Overseas Christian Fellowship (ZOCF) UK and the Zambian High Commission, the High Commissioner said the peace that Zambia has enjoyed over the past 56 years is as a result of the favour of God upon Zambia and therefore, must be cherished and guarded jealously by all.

“Fellow Zambians I implore you not to take the peace and unity that we are enjoying for granted as these are vital to the attainment of prosperity. For development to take place, you need a peaceful environment, for investors to come and invest in the country you need a peaceful environment, therefore, peace and unity are a prerequisite to prosperity, and this cannot be over emphasized,” he said.

He said as Zambians, we must ensure that we remain united and work together in order to attain the much needed prosperity in line with John chapter 3 verse 2 which says “I wish above all things that you prosper and be in health even as your soul prospers”.

“Fellow Zambians, another important factor to consider is that the prayer of faith will always commit God to intervene in the affairs of men. Therefore, let us not give up but continually unite and pray for the people of Zambia without ceasing. I am confident that God will hear from heaven and heal our land. Today’s prayers is a clear demonstration of the Humility, Unity and Peace that exist among the people of Zambia and I am assured that God, who takes pleasure in the prosperity of his people will reward us accordingly as we diligently seek him,” he said.

And offering a word of exhortation, Pastor Simon Nkole, senior pastor, Kitts Green from Birmingham called on all Zambians in the diaspora to take a step and help develop Zambia. “If we do not take part in developing Zambia, no one will develop it for us. Let us all take part in the development of our country Zambia.”

Previous articleDay of National Prayers in Pictures

2 COMMENTS

  1. Thank you ba general. You are representing us very well. Glad to see you partook in the prayer even as far as you are. We know that there are a few demon possessed diaspora upnd supporters there, who are possessed by the faeces they clean there. We wish they could have attended so that the demons are exorcised. I am planning a trip to London next year, God willing and covid allowing.

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 2

Peace is a rare gem guard it jealously, Zambians urged

LONDON, Monday, 19 October 2020- Zambia’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Lt. Gen. Paul Mihova has implored...
Read more
Photo Gallery

Day of National Prayers in Pictures

Chief Editor - 11
Read more
Columns

HH Must Be Summoned If Found Wanting: He is not Above the Law

Chief Editor - 11
By Marvin Chanda Mberi Within the space of a month, the officers from the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship were victims of UPND...
Read more
Headlines

UPND Convoy to Mpika will be Unlawful, HH not among people Summoned-Zambia Police

Chief Editor - 21
Zambia Police has said that calls by the United Party for National Development (UPND) officials, calling for people will be tantamount to unlawful...
Read more
General News

Stop the Teaching of Comprehensive Sexuality Education in Schools- Snr Chief Chipepo

Chief Editor - 1
Senior Chief Chipepo of the Tonga people of the Gwembe Valley, in Chirundu district, has urged the government to halt the teaching of Comprehensive...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Stop the Teaching of Comprehensive Sexuality Education in Schools- Snr Chief Chipepo

General News Chief Editor - 1
Senior Chief Chipepo of the Tonga people of the Gwembe Valley, in Chirundu district, has urged the government to halt the teaching of Comprehensive...
Read more

The Voter Apathy in 2016 must not be replicated in the 2021 General Election-Chief Chitimukulu

General News Chief Editor - 11
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people says the voter apathy that characterised the previous Presidential Election must not be replicated in the 2021...
Read more

Man convicted of unlawful possession of medicines

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Kafue Magistrate Court has convicted Obrian Phiri of Mtendere compound to six months imprisonment with hard labour for unlawful possession of medicinal products. Zambia...
Read more

Vice President Inonge Wina Distributes Grants Cheques to 23 projects under Forests Project

General News Chief Editor - 4
Vice President Inonge Wina has launched the First Sub-Grant Awards under the Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project (ZIFLP). During the launch in Chipata District of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.