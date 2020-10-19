The Police command has directed Provincial Police Commissioners to start patrolling highways and deal with truck drivers harassing their colleagues under the pretext of pressing for better conditions.

Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of Administration EUGENE SIBOTE has however emphasized that drivers found wanting should be dealt with in accordance with the law.

He says police have information that some truck drivers are engaging in acts of illegality by harassing and stopping their colleagues who are willing to continue on their journey under the pretext of pressing for better working conditions.

Mr. SIBOTE says has reminded truck drivers that issues of improvement of working conditions are matters that cannot be concluded in a short space of time.

He has advised truck drivers involved in these acts of illegality that their actions are a serious breach of the law and pose great danger to the public in general as some of the trucks being stopped are carrying highly inflammable substances.

The Deputy Police IG has since advised drivers with grievances to find other means of airing them as opposed to engaging in such acts.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZNBC News in Lusaka.