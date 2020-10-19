Ruling Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila has expressed confidence that Zambians will vote the party back into power in the 2021 General Elections.
Speaking on ZNBC Sunday Interview with Grevazio Zulu, Mr. Mwila said the PF government has delivered unprecedented infrastructure development to the country than any government had done before.
He said if Zambians compared the works done by previous governments of UNIP and MMD, the PF had done exceedingly more than those two government in 10 years.
He said the number of roads, bridges, schools, hospitals and other public infrastructure done by government was there to see by Zambians.
He also said that government had introduced new programmes such as community fish farming and had increased support to small-scale farmers living in rural areas.
He said Zambians have also had an opportunity to know President Lungu and his commitment to better the lives of Zambians.
The Secretary General has urged the party’s structures to welcome and work with mobilisation committees that were formed to complement the work of the party on the ground.
He said it was imperative that friction rising between the mobilisation teams and party structures was stopped for the good of the party.
He said some members of the party structures have not welcomed the mobilization committees and appealed to them to work together.
Meanwhile Mr. Mwila has emphasized that the adoption of candidates for elective positions will be done on merit basis.
He said only members of Parliament, Mayors and councillors that have performed well will be considered for re-adoption.
Mr. Mwila has also advised the opposition political parties to support Bill 10 so that constitutional amendments such as the Public Order Act could be done to make the conduct of the 2021 elections easier.
Count me out bwana
PF ministers to lose weight after losing 2021 elections.
Kangaroo Zulu where are you to comment? You think it is fun to mock Zambians with misery you have poured on them.
Infrastructures on borrowed moneys and we shall reposses whatever you have to pay back the Eurobonds.
PF must go!
Industrial scale hallucination – remember this?
PF Secretary General Davis Mwila has told cabinet ministers and PF members of parliament that they will go to prison if they don’t work hard to win the 2021 general elections.
Speaking during the Luapula Province party mobilisation launch which was broadcast on Prime TV, Mwila said Luapula Province should save ministers and members of parliament from going to prison.
“Here in Luapula, we have a lot of support. We have 100 per cent support, but you bring five constituencies with 90,000 votes. Our friends (UPND) one constituency is 90,000 even if it’s in the village. Why are you not voting? That is why I am telling you that if you play, you will cry,” Mwila said.
“… All the cells will be full. All these people you see behind me will be in…
Not just infrastructure, there has been growth in all other sectors. The opposition are in denial of th4 inevitable. I have vowed to run naked from arcades to mandahill if pf lose. Upto now I am still awaiting a similar pledge from upnd. Why are they scared
Unprecedented levels of stealing hasnt been good at all . KZ we are ready and waiting to see that dairty thing .
What unprecedented infrastructure development ? When the road from Lusaka to Ndola is in a mess.
Not just infrastructure, there has been growth in all other sectors. The opposition are in denial of th4 inevitable.
If there has been growth in Zambia , why are u failing to pay interest on $27 bn debt?
Yaba sub-standard infrastructure.
Absolutely Honourable!!! @ Kaizar Zulu, I’ve not seen any UPND member match up your pledge, as usual they are scared.
Not at all zambians will voteout pf becos they have no clue on governance.. from time jst before last election todate, pf has just been obsessed with positions n nothing on delivering development.
You are very right Mr. Mwila. We will vote in numbers. Zambia has been transformed Universities, Schools, Hospitals, Roads, Houses. Its amazing just over a short period. P F needs another 10 years