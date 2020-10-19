9.5 C
Economy
Zamtel voted Best Data Service Provider

By Chief Editor
Zamtel has been awarded the Best Data Service Provider in Zambia at the 2020 Zambia Ecommerce Awards held on Saturday.

Zamtel beat off competition to emerge as the country’s most preferred data service producer for individual, retail and wholesale customers.

The awards ceremony that was held virtually recognized Zamtel’s strong efforts in providing quality and consistent data services in Zambia.

Commenting on the award, Zamtel Chief Commercial Officer Chibeza Ngoma said it was gratifying that the industry and consumers have realized the strides made by Zamtel in providing world class data services in Zambia.

“For us, this award could not have come at a better when we are celebrating our first anniversary since we launched Velocity, our home internet offering that has revolutionalised the way Zambians experience internet,” Mr Ngoma said.

He stated that Zamtel will continue investing in creating a strong infrastructure backbone that will support the growth of E-commerce in Zambia.

“Most importantly, we wish thank our customers for voting for us and for continuing to believe in our services in this very highly competitive environment.”

The Awards, now in its second year running were established with the sole purpose of recognizing and rewarding businesses and individuals that are taking the lead in promoting E-commerce in Zambia.

The awards are organised by the Institute for Finance and Economics (IFE) headed by Former Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Caleb Fundanga and finalists and eventual winners are selected by consumers.

8 COMMENTS

  4. Mmmmmmn you mean drunk Chris Mvunga is doing same job as sober Caleb Fundanga had at Bank of Zambia??? When did Zambia started going in reverse and not forward.

    1

  6. This is a hack believe me.
    When I was in the country a a couple of months ago Airtel did it for me. I assessed and I found the network favourable.
    Question is, what criteria was used to beat the mighty Liquid Telecoms, MTN etc.
    This publicity for Zamtel is simply a show attempt. Zamtel can’t be the best.
    I will be jetting to Zambia to check.
    ZICTA, do you believe this nonsense?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

