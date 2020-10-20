9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Chipolopolo Goalkeeper Mwange Joins Martizburg United

Chipolopolo goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange has joined South Africa club Maritzburg United.

Mwange leaves Green Eagles to join Martitzburg on a two-year deal.

He replaces Ghanaian Richard Ofori who has joined Orlando Pirates.

“The Team of Choice are very pleased to have added a goalkeeper of Mwange’s calibre to our squad,” Maritzburg Chairman Farook Kadodia told the clubs official website.

“Our technical team and scouting network have worked tirelessly to identify Sebastian as top quality goalkeeper and a good fit for our club. We are all very pleased to have secured his services.

“We would like to extend a warm welcome for Sebastian to the KwaZulu-Natal capital city and are optimistic that his time here will prove to be fruitful.

“Maritzburg have shown that we have a solid record when it comes to bringing in players from the African continent and we expect Sebastian to continue this tradition and make a strong impact in South African football.”

Mwange, 28 was Chipolopolo’s first-choice during its just ended three-match friendly series in October in matches against Malawi, Kenya and South Africa.

He was also Chipolopolo first-choice in the 2019 COSAFA Cup final in which Zambia beat Botswana 1-0 in Durban.

