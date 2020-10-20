Ruling PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says some members of the party’s main structures on the Copperbelt are scared of the Mobilisation Committee.

Mr Mwila stressed that the squabbles recently reported on the Copperbelt is as a result of some people in the main structures being scared of the Mobilisation Committees.

He said officials in the main structures need to understand that the work of the Committee is to help supplement their efforts in the party.

Mr Mwila explained that the Mobilisation Commiteee is an adhoc or temporal arrangement which will be dissolved after elections.

“The people in the main structures need to realize that the Mobilisation Committee is here to help them. We want to see a situation where those work side by side. Our main goal is to see to it that President Edgar Lungu comes back into State House,” Mr Mwila said.

He added that he was disappointed that a party matter over the misgivings regarding the presence of the Copperbelt Mobilisation Committee was allowed to go to the media.

“Firstly, what was a party matter, an internal party matter and I was upset that they took the matter to the press, I was very disappointed but we have since urged the main structures to embrace the work of the Mobilisation Committee.”

Mr. Mwila was speaking when he featured on the Sunday Interview on ZNBC TV.