Wednesday, October 21, 2020
General News
Updated:

MMD Youths to Protest Against Police Brutality

By Chief Editor
MMD Youths to Protest Against Police Brutality
Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) Youths have vowed to protest on the 30th of October, 2020 against Police Brutality.

In a letter to the Inspector General of Police Mr. Kanganja , New Hope MMD Youth Chief Mr. Joshua Mulenga said that the Zambia Police Service has been using maximum force on unarmed civilians.

“Yesterday (Tuesday, 20th October, 2020) at the Lusaka Magistrate Court, unarmed and defenseless civilians namely Mrs. Carol Kambwili and Ms. Chanda Kambwili were roughed up and beaten by armed Officers from the Zambia Police Service”, Mr. Mulenga said.

“This is not the first time that the Zambia Police Service has exercised maximum force on unarmed civilians in the recent past like was the case of the Unza Student Verspers Shimuzhila who died out of suffocation by a teargas that was careless discharged by an officer from the Zambia Police Service on the 5th of October 2018 and Frank Mugala who was a 14 year boy killed by a bullet fired by a Zambia Police officer on the 18th of February, 2020 and the latest being a 17 year old student who was killed by the Police in Kamanga Compound on the 27th of September, 2020”, Mr. Mulenga said.

Mr. Mulenga then said that the Zambian Constitution protects Citizens from inhuman and torturous treatment.

“The Zambian Constitution protects Citizens rights to dignity and against all forms of inhuman and torturous treatment regardless of the crime, when one is accused of committing an offence, they are presumed innocent until proven guilty by the Courts of Law. Therefore, the brutality and heavy handedness by the overzealous police officers against the unarmed Kambwili’s is totally unacceptable”, Mr. Mulenga said.

Mr. Mulenga then informed the Police of their intention to have a peaceful protest on the 30th of October, 2020.

“The New Hope MMD Youth league do hereby inform you of our intention to do peaceful walk by protesting against Police Brutality on the 30th of October, 2020. The protest will start from the MMD Secretariat and end at Lusaka Central Police Station where we will present a petition to the Lusaka Province Police Commissioner”, Mr. Mulenga said.

He further said that the peaceful protest has been dubbed “Black Friday Against Police Brutality.” Ministry of Health Covid 19 guidelines will be adhered to, he emphasised.

