Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Headlines
President Lungu disturbed by children learning under trees in Nchelenge

President Edgar Lungu has reaffirmed government’s commitment to improving the education sector in all parts of the country.

President Lungu said he is disturbed to learn that some children in Kilwa island in Nchelenge district in Luapula province are learning under trees due to inadequate school infrastructure.

He said it is not fair 56 years after independence to have children learning in structures which are in a poor condition due to lack of modern infrastructure.

President Lungu said to this effect the Ministry of General Education will ensure that schools with modern equipment are built in everywhere including rural areas in order give  equal access to improved education among children in the country.

President was speaking when he met chiefs from Nchelenge district in Luapula Province.

“I want to assure you our royal Highnesses that the issue of education will be addressed to help children in rural areas have the same access to improved education just like the other children in urban areas, 56 years after independence, we can’t have children learning under trees or dilapidated structures. I will engage the Minister of General Education and see how this problem can effectively be addressed,” he said.

He stated that the Ministry of General Education should also ensure that all the schools have basic equipment such as laboratories among the many other needs.

And President Lungu has emphasized government’s continued support to improving the living standards of traditional leaders through provision of decent housing and transport.

He said government is still committed to ensuring that all the 288 Chiefs in the country are provided with accommodation through the construction of palaces which have already started being done in phases.

The Head of State appealed to other politicians not forget where they came from and supplement government efforts in improving the lives of traditional leaders in places where they come from.

“We are still committed to making sure that the lives of traditional leaders are improved, the construction of palaces is still on course in other places, and am hopeful that in other areas they will also be done. As politicians let us respect our heritage and support our traditional leaders,let us not forget where we come from and only show up when it’s time for elections soliciting for their support,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Nshimba of Kilwa island in Nchelenge district informed President Lungu that there is critical shortage of classrooms in his chiefdom forcing children to learn under trees.Chief Nshimba explained that the area lacks modern infrastructure as most of the schools were built in the 1950s and are in a poor state.

” Your excellency, we have a problem in our island, children are learning under trees because we don’t have enough classes, all the schools were constructed in 1958 and 1959 with no modern infrastructure thereby compromising the education standards,” he stated.

Chief Kabawili’ s representative Mwila Kabaso appealed to the President to intervene in the construction of a mini hospital in his chiefdom, adding that land was already identified and secured.

President Lungu is in Luapula province for a two-days working visit where he is expected to inspect developmental projects, meet traditional leaders, Patriotic Front officials and the clergy.

Previous articleZambians don’t Deserve Unanswered Questions: Who is behind the violence in Muchinga Province?
Next articleEastern Province records 1,700 teen pregnancies between January, September 2020

1 COMMENT

  1. No need to be disturbed your excellency.Its the way to go with this COVID -19. Univerisities and schools in the West are opting for outdoor classes now.We’ve had it right all along but we alsways wait for white man to do it before we accept it!

