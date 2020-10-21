We must always remember to make effort to search for answers as we continue to ask questions concerning our country, Zambia.

The continued back and forth argument between the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) and the Patriotic Front (PF) over a recent incident in Muchinga province should not leave Zambians with unanswered questions.

PF: United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres attacked people and the police in Muchinga. UPND: The Patriotic Front (PF) cadres attacked us.

Who should the people believe?

A few months ago, Muchinga Province Patriotic Front Chairman, Alex Simuwelu declared the province a no-go area for UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.

I wish people asked Mr. Simuwelu then, what would happen to Hakainde Hichilema if he stepped his feet into Muchinga Province?

The answer is clearly what people are witnessing today. Each time Hakainde Hichilema steps his feet in Muchinga, there is a problem; his visit is greeted with violence.

The police should look deeper into the matter. They should summon both the UPND and the PF for questioning.

Mr. Simuwelu should be considered suspect number one on this matter.

He didn’t repent after declaring Muchinga Province a no-go area for UPND president Hakainde Hichilema but did what I can call a reaffirmation.

I invite people to visit a column article, “Disrespecting the President in UPND Strongholds: PF warns of the same treatment to UPND Leaders” published on July 5th, 2020 on Lusaka Times by Alex Simuwelu himself.

“We will photocopy the Monze formula and energetically use it against their retrogressive Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema” wrote Mr. Simuwelu in response to President Edgar Lungu unfriendly welcome by Monze residents in Southern Province.

With that, does one need a 100-level psychology class to conclude that Mr. Simuwelu and the PF is behind the violence that greets the United Party for National Development (UPND) President whenever he is in Muchinga?

Don’t tell me you are still confused about who to believe.

By Venus N Msyani,

Concerned citizen