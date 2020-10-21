9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Zambians don’t Deserve Unanswered Questions: Who is behind the violence in Muchinga Province?

By editor
39 views
5
Feature Politics Zambians don't Deserve Unanswered Questions: Who is behind the violence in Muchinga...
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

We must always remember to make effort to search for answers as we continue to ask questions concerning our country, Zambia.

The continued back and forth argument between the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) and the Patriotic Front (PF) over a recent incident in Muchinga province should not leave Zambians with unanswered questions.

PF: United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres attacked people and the police in Muchinga. UPND: The Patriotic Front (PF) cadres attacked us.

Who should the people believe?

A few months ago, Muchinga Province Patriotic Front Chairman, Alex Simuwelu declared the province a no-go area for UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.

I wish people asked Mr. Simuwelu then, what would happen to Hakainde Hichilema if he stepped his feet into Muchinga Province?

The answer is clearly what people are witnessing today.  Each time Hakainde Hichilema steps his feet in Muchinga, there is a problem; his visit is greeted with violence.

The police should look deeper into the matter. They should summon both the UPND and the PF for questioning.

Mr. Simuwelu should be considered suspect number one on this matter.

He didn’t repent after declaring Muchinga Province a no-go area for UPND president Hakainde Hichilema but did what I can call a reaffirmation.

I invite people to visit a column article, “Disrespecting the President in UPND Strongholds: PF warns of the same treatment to UPND Leaders” published on July 5th, 2020 on Lusaka Times by Alex Simuwelu himself.

“We will photocopy the Monze formula and energetically use it against their retrogressive Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema” wrote Mr. Simuwelu in response to President Edgar Lungu unfriendly welcome by Monze residents in Southern Province.

With that, does one need a 100-level psychology class to conclude that Mr. Simuwelu and the PF is behind the violence that greets the United Party for National Development (UPND) President whenever he is in Muchinga?

Don’t tell me you are still confused about who to believe.

By Venus N Msyani,

Concerned citizen

Previous articleAnglo American Sued on Behalf of Children and Women Poisoned by the World’s Biggest Toxic Lead Mine
Next articlePresident Lungu disturbed by children learning under trees in Nchelenge

5 COMMENTS

  1. The author could be right. Mr. Simuwelu should be transferred to another province. If violence continues in Muchinga after transfer, will prove the author wrong.

    1

  2. Let me try again, LT is going against me again because PF ministers are the worst and laziest. Here is my advice to Ba Edgar:
    -Kampyongo is inconsistent, he should be arrested and charged in Simusamba’s court who will pardon him just like Chilufya.
    I think the worst case is Kampyongo’s employees mistreatment of Carol Kambwili and daughter. Can ZP treat the lunatic Mumbi Phiri in that way?
    How many time Kaizer slapped officers, how many times was he arrested? Just to remind you, we fired Kaizer, it is not Edgar who did.

  3. Any person who illegally declares a no-go area for a citizen should be arrested and charged with inciting hatred and behaviour likely to disturb the peace as well as threatening violence. This is the kind of rhetoric that preceded the Rwanda genocide. I really despair of Zambia under Edgar Lungu. If Edgar Lungu had been Zambia’s first President there would either have been no Zambia or he would have taken Zambia the same way Kamuzu took Malawi.

    1

  4. There was a motion to ban party with violent cadres. Nothing addressed … meaning the country is degenerating to lawlessness that will become uncontrolable, hence leading untold misery

    1

  5. Meanwhile the gassers were paid lots of money by the dictator, and the gassing case is quietly swept under the carpet

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Eastern Province records 1,700 teen pregnancies between January, September 2020

More than 1,700 pregnancies in Eastern Province were recorded among school girls from January, 2020 to September, 2020. ...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu disturbed by children learning under trees in Nchelenge

editor - 1
President Edgar Lungu has reaffirmed government's commitment to improving the education sector in all parts of the country. President Lungu said he is disturbed to learn...
Read more
Feature Politics

Zambians don’t Deserve Unanswered Questions: Who is behind the violence in Muchinga Province?

editor - 5
We must always remember to make effort to search for answers as we continue to ask questions concerning our country, Zambia. The continued back and...
Read more
Feature Politics

Anglo American Sued on Behalf of Children and Women Poisoned by the World’s Biggest Toxic Lead Mine

editor - 2
https://youtu.be/qDBmjDpwMu0 Lawyers from Mbuyisa Moleele and Leigh Day today announced that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Anglo American South Africa Limited (“AASA”),...
Read more
Columns

The Police Treated Chishimba Kambwili’s Wife in A Cruel, Inhuman and Degrading Manner-Human Rights Commission

Chief Editor - 37
By Mweelwa Muleya The Human Rights Commission wishes to put it on record that the Zambia Police Service treated the National Democratic Congress (NDC) President,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Anglo American Sued on Behalf of Children and Women Poisoned by the World’s Biggest Toxic Lead Mine

Feature Politics editor - 2
https://youtu.be/qDBmjDpwMu0 Lawyers from Mbuyisa Moleele and Leigh Day today announced that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Anglo American South Africa Limited (“AASA”),...
Read more

Chief Chitimukulu Launches a Voters Drive, Voter Apathy leads to a Minority President

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 16
PARAMOUNT Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people and other traditional leaders have launched a National Movement aimed at sensitizing Zambians on the need...
Read more

UPND MP says Government has halted the Issuance of NRCs in Dundumwezi Constituency

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 17
Government has halted the issuance of National Registration Cards citing lack of materials, says UPND Member of Parliament, for Dundumwezi Constituency Edgar Singombe. Speaking in...
Read more

PF in Eastern Province says it is Mobilizing to cancel out Southern Vote in 2021

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 13
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Provincial Chairman has declared that the ruling party in the province is intact and come 2021 the East vote...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.