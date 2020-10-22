Zambian Born and bred, Professor Charles Malata, one of the best Plastic Surgeons based in the UK , is currently featured on a BBC TV series called Surgeons :At the edge of life.

“An in-depth look at the work carried out by some of the United Kingdom’s finest and most skilled surgeons. Granted behind-the-scenes access to the surgical unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, this series captures in detail the level of hard work and concentration required by those working at the forefront of the healthcare industry. Viewers get a fascinating insight into the country’s operating theatres as surgeons are seen carrying out life-saving operations with innovative technology.”

On the BBC series Professor Charles Malata is seen performing a complex surgery alongside cardiothoracic surgeons.

In episode 2 of the BBC series at Royal Papworth Hospital, senior consultant thoracic surgeon Aman Coonar calls on the skills of Addenbrooke’s plastic surgeon Charles Malata to undertake a chest wall reconstruction – a complex procedure that is scheduled to last at least 12 hours. Their patient is a former builder, 59-year-old Kevin, who has been suffering for 15 years since having a cancerous lung removed. The cancer was cured, but the cavity left in his chest has never healed, and Kevin has had to live with an open hole in his back.

The procedure took a total of 18 hours to finish and ended at 4am.

In the surgery Charles Malata and Aman Coonar worked together to take a flap of muscle and skin from Kevin’s back and use it to fill the cavity and plug the hole in his chest.

The entire operation was captured by cameras for a BBC series, Surgeons: At the Edge of Life, which began airing on BBC 2 on Tuesday 13th October 2020.

Professor Charles Malata is Consultant Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgeon with Private and NHS practices in Cambridge and Peterborough. He is principally based at Addenbrooke’s University Hospital, Cambridge and consults privately at the Nuffield Health Cambridge Hospital and the Peterborough Fitzwilliam Hospitals. He holds the Specialist Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons in Plastic Surgery (FRCS Plast) and has been on the GMC Specialist Register for Plastic Surgery since April 1999. He is also a full member of the British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons (BAPRAS) and a founding member of the exclusive UK Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (UKAAPS). He is a Professor of Academic Plastic Surgery in the Postgraduate Medical Institute of Anglia Ruskin University in Chelmsford and Cambridge (Personal Chair). Professor Malata served as the President of the European Society for Surgical Research (2011-2013) and also belongs to ISAPS, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons. He was recently voted by his peers as one of the top 10 breast plastic surgeons in the UK (Daily Mail poll). His special areas of expertise are cosmetic surgery and breast surgery.

An experienced and highly skilled surgeon, Professor Malata trained internationally at world-renowned institutions in both the UK and the USA, He was a plastic surgery resident on the prestigious West of Scotland Training Programme at Canniesburn Hospital (Glasgow) from 1994 to 1997 where he obtained the Intercollegiate Board Specialist Fellowship in Plastic Surgery (FRCS Plast) in 1997. He then undertook superspecialty training in Breast and Cosmetic Surgery in the USA from 1998 to 1999 at Georgetown University Medical Center (Washington, DC) and the Emory Clinic of the Emory University Hospital (Atlanta, Georgia). After his specialist accreditation and superspecialty training,.Professor Malata was, in August 1999, appointed Consultant Plastic Surgeon at the Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Trust with special interests in Head & Neck Surgery and Breast Reconstruction. He is the most senior reconstructive breast surgeon in the Cambridge Breast Unit (Malata CBU Consultant Profile).

Professor Charles Malata shares some of his plastic surgery work on his Instagram account : Cambridgeshire Cosmetic Surgery