Thursday, October 22, 2020
Zanaco , Power Win In Pre-Season Friendlys

By sports
As the countdown to this Saturday’s 2020/2021 season curtain-raiser Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndholvu Charity Shield final between Nkana and Indeni at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe, their fellow FAZ Super Division clubs have been busy with midweek pre-season action. 

On Thursday, Zanaco scored nine goals  against  lower league side  Shamuel FC at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

In game one, Zanaco crushed Shamuel FC 4-0 with Cameroonian Baba Basile scoring all four goals that included a penalty. 

The hosts won 5-1 thanks to a Peter Kalota brace while Ernest Mbewe, Roger Kola, Kevin Owusu added a goal each.

And on Wednesday, Power Dynamos played their third friendly halfway through the Kitwe sides’ 10-day pre-season camp in Lusaka.

Power posted respective 2-1 victories over Lusaka Dynamos in two matches played at National Heroes Stadium.

Godfrey Ngwenya and Chipo Kabila scored in game one while Biston Banda and Dave Daka were on target in match number two.

The friendly came four days after beating City of Lusaka 4-0 and drawing 1-1 on Saturday at Woodlands Stadium.

Power had 24 hours earlier lost 2-0 and drawn 0-0 at Nkwazi.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, CAF Confederation Cup envoys beat second tier side Kafue Celtic 6-0 at Barca Academy in Lusaka.

Burundi striker Laudit Mavugo scored a hat-trick, Emmanuel Mayuka a brace while new boy Chanda Mushili completed the rout.

And on the other side of town at Woodlands Stadium, Green Buffaloes were held 2-2 and 0-0 away in their Lusaka derby clash against City of Lusaka.

