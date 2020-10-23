9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 23, 2020
General News
Updated:

First Lady did Not Influence the Police to Release Mrs Kambwili from Custody

By Chief Editor
State House has refuted a report carried by Diamond TV, stating that First Lady Esther Lungu intervened in the release of Ms. Chanda Kambwili from Police custody.

Mrs. Lungu has denied the claims.

The First Lady says she respects the due process of the law and would not interfere or influence the police to release any suspect.

Mrs. Lungu says such an act would be an indication that the first Lady controls constitutional offices which is very incorrect.

She has since asked Diamond TV to retract the story and apologise for the embarrassment caused.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

2 COMMENTS

  1. It’s a good influence Madam Esther Lungu!!!! No need to apologize! We have alot of problems and tension as a country. No need.to add more problems. Well done.

    1
    3

