The Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) has resolved the salary disparities between its workers in the Zambian and Tanzanian regions.

In August this year the Ministry of Labour and Social Security ordered TAZARA management to resolve the discrepancies to ensure remuneration parity between TAZARA workers on the Zambian side with their counterparts in Tanzania.

This was after the Ministry found TAZARA with a case to answer for underpaying its workers on the Zambian side by more than 80 percent thereby breaching the provisions on Section 5 of the Employment Code Act No. 3 of 2019 which prohibits discrimination in employee remuneration and compels an employer to pay employees equal wages for work of equal value.

Crews and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CRAWUZ) President Bevis Silumbe has confirmed the development to ZANIS in Kapiri Mposhi today.

Mr Silumbe said the resolution of the matter which has been an outstanding grievance since 2014 meant that TAZARA workers on the Zambian side will now be paid at the same rate with their Tanzanian counterparts.

Currently, the lowest paid TAZARA worker on the Zambian side gets as low as K 1,900 while their counterpart in Tanzania gets an equivalent K 3,700 per month despite being bound by the same employee collective agreement.

Mr Silumbe has further disclosed that TAZARA will also implement the policy guide on the review of the exchange rate in paying workers once there was the depreciation of either currencies by more than 20 percent.

“TAZARA has been disregarding the mandatory review of workers’ salaries once there was depreciation on the two currencies of Zambia and Tanzania to ensure parity in payments ….. so this will now be implemented through this resolution,” Mr. Silumbe said.

Mr Silumbe noted that the resolution which will take effect in January 2021 will be a motivating factor for workers at TAZARA.

“ this landmark resolution entails that workers from both Zambia and Tanzania will enjoy the same working conditions and will be equally paid for work value,” Mr Silumbe said.

Mr Silumbe has since commended government and Labour Commissioner, Givens Muntengwa for providing the roadmap and facilitating the resolutions to address the matter.

And TAZARA Human Resources Manager Bright Mulambya had implored TAZARA workers to avoid persistent work stopages noting this will affect the productivity of the railway company to sustain its wage bill following the implementation of the new resolutions.

” Let’s work hard to make our own money to be self-reliant… work stoppages will have an effect on the ability of TAZARA to pay workers,” Mr. Mulambya said.