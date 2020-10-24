9.5 C
Book on “Inonge Wina – The first Vice President of Zambia” launched

Book on "Inonge Wina - The first Vice President of Zambia" launched
Vice President Inonge Wina says Zambia has not yet reached the female emancipation in leadership.

Ms Wina said there is need for women to possess women power and take up higher positions in leadership.

She said this during the launch of her book titled The First Women Vice President in Zambia by Reverend Franklin Tembo Senior, a Veteran journalist held at Government House in Lusaka today.

“Let us as women support each other as including women in lower levels and not forgetting the girl child in society,” She noted.

Ms Wina encouraged writers to inspire other women and make them believe in themselves.

She also urged Zambia writers to author more books on Zambian leaders for the benefit of the young generation.

The Vice President further noted there is need for writers to write books that have true reflection of leaders and their achievements.
She urged women to always focus on how to approach life in order to achieve dreams.

Ms Wina thanked the author for publishing the book which brought out the true reflection of her life.

And author, Franklin Tembo Senior said the book focuses on what the Vice President tackles and other matters of national interest.

“The book was written not for everybody to agree with but to present what I think conversation and better understanding of each other” Rev.Tembo noted.

He challenged the writers in the country to help educate citizens by writing analytical books which will help readers to develop knowledge beyond their personal experiences.

The author stated that the book will educate those who need to learn Zambia’s history alongside the great inspiration story of the Vice President Ms Inonge Wina.

