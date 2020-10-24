9.5 C
Let us preserve peace – Copperbelt PS

By Chief Editor
Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe says there is need for the country to preserve peace.

Mr Nundwe said this during the 2020 Hoisting of the flag at midnight in Ndola.

He said it was vital for every person to ensure that peace is preserved as losing it would mean that the freedom fighters fought their struggle in vain.

The PS revealed that the province is enjoying massive developmental projects due to the peace that prevails in the country.

Mr Nundwe has also encouraged youths countrywide to respect elderly people and refrain from accusing them of practicing witchcraft just because they have grown old.

And in his devotion, Zambia Army 3 Infantry Brigade Chaplain Major Chisha Mulenga encouraged the gathering to reflect on the emblems on the Coat of Arms, which he said depicts Agriculture, Mining and Tourism.

He said people must go back to the foundations and build the nation in unity.

The chaplain added that at 56years the youths should take time to reflect on their contribution to national development.

And speaking earlier in his welcoming remarks Ndola District Commissioner Anthony Katongo said there is need for the younger generation to heed to the counsel of the older generation.

He explained that the freedom fighters attained independence at a great cost of their lives and as such the peace that the country enjoys should be guarded jealously.

Mr Katongo further urged youths to be responsible and contribute positively to the development of the country.

Meanwhile 76year old Julius Sinyangwe, a representative of the freedom fighters took time to condemned the tribalism that he said was taking root in the country.

Mr Sinyangwe said the tribalism being exhibited was bothering the people that struggled for independence.

He advised that time had come for people to desist from tribalism and embrace one another under the one Zambia one Nation theme.

