President Edgar Chagwa Lungu today led hundreds of Zambians in commemorating the country’s 56th independence anniversary by laying wreaths at the Lusaka’s freedom statue.

President Lungu as per custom was the first to lay a wreath at the statue followed by service chiefs and diplomats in remembrance of the departed heroes and heroines who fought for Zambia’s independence.

The laying of wreath ceremony was also attended by Chief Justice Irene Mabilimima , speaker of the National assembly , Cabinet Ministers, members of the Patriotic Front party central committee , Senior government officials , freedom fighters and members of the public.

And in delivering the homily, Zambia Army Director for Religious and Moral Services Shadreck Mwale who quoted Genesis 11:6 from the bible said the scripture reminds the country that nothing will be withheld from a nation that is united .

He said Zambia will continue on this trajectory of building the future, proudly as one land and one nation.

“Always remember that our gallant freedom fighters in the 1960s struggled for a united independent Zambia, therefore 56 years down the lane, our challenge as citizen of the great nation is to strive for a united developed Zambia. let us all unity for the good of mother Zambia,” Rev Mwale said .

Reverend Mwale urged citizens to have one voice , united and live in one accord because the Lord will be store a blessing and life everlasting on such a people.

“let us not sow seeds of discord, division , tribalism, hatred and any negative vice but instead build on the foundation of a united and free Zambia which we shall all be proud of, let us all not be ashamed to say One Zambia One Nation,” Rev Mwale emphasized.

He urged all Zambians to desire to fulfill the dream of those who struggled for the united Zambia and cling to the agenda of patriotism and love.

The 56th Independence Day was celebrated under the theme “One Land, One Nation – Building Our Future Proud and Free”.