Police have summoned UPND members, Anthony Bwalya and Mubita Nawa.

The two appeared on Muvi TV assignments and produced a large stack of NRCs that they claimed were irregularly issued.

Police have summoned them in connection with their possession of secure national documents.

Bwalya, who is aspiring for Kabushi Constituency in Ndola claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs was issuing NRC to under-age persons and was also issuing duplicate NRCs.

The duo claimed Ministry of Home Affairs was colluding with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to allegedly rig the 2021 General Elections by giving NRCs and register people that did not qualify to vote.

Police are interested to establish how and where the two UPND members obtained the stack of NRCs they displayed on tv.

NRCs are secure national documents whose possession should be to the owners only.