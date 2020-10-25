9.5 C
Economy
Civil servants advised not to be salary dependent, but engage in income generation ventures

By Chief Editor
Economy Civil servants advised not to be salary dependent, but engage in income...
Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has urged civil servants in the Province to participate in the various agricultural outgrower schemes as a way of creating another income stream for themselves.

Mr. Chilangwa explained that civil servants should not just depend on their monthly salary but embrace the agriculture revolution that is happening in Luapula Province to earn more money.

Mr. Chilangwa who was accompanied by Mwansabombwe Member of Parliament Kabaso Kampampi was speaking when he addressed government workers at Mabel Shaw Girls Secondary School.

“Colleagues, there is nothing wrong for you as government workers to consider setting up small holder farms and sign contracts with companies owning anchor farms,” Mr. Chilangwa said.

Mr. Chilangwa cited the Sunbird Bioenergy Africa cassava project, Kawambwa Yea, Consolidated Farming Limited, Mansa Sugar Company, Kawambwa Sugar Company, Mansa Chilli among others as some of the companies running the outgrower schemes in the Province.

Mr. Chilangwa further stated that growing pine and eucalyptus is another money – spinner that public service workers should consider venturing into.

The Minister also announced that the Sunbird Bioenergy Africa has extended its cassava outgrower scheme to cater for selected areas in Mwansabombwe Constituency.

And Mr. Kampampi who was recently elected as MP for the area has pledged to be as consultative as possible in order for him to deliver development in Mwansabombwe.

Mr. Kampampi thanked the civil servants for voting for him in the recent Mwansabombwe by – election.

4 COMMENTS

  4. What styupid advice! They are now being given the green light to illegally use their working hours for business ventures.
    Why employ them then when you can successfully convert them into cooperatives? The fact remains civil servants are workers because government has seen the need for their services. Or are you telling us there’s no need for them?

