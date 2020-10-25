9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 25, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

PF says it’s Copperbelt structures have reconciled

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Headlines PF says it's Copperbelt structures have reconciled
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Patriotic Front (PF) has resolved differences that had arisen between its party structures and the mobilization committee on the Copperbelt, Party Secretary General Davies Mwila has disclosed.

Speaking to journalists after chairing a party meeting with all provincial and District party leaders, Copperbelt PF members of Parliament and mayors, Mr. Mwila said the two parties are now expected to work together following the ironing out of their differences.

“It has been a fruitful meeting, and all the issues have been resolved, and we expect that they will start working together as one, now we expect peace and unity going forward, ” Mr. Mwila said.

He explained that both Mr. Nathan Chanda the Provincial chairman and Mr. Lusambo, the chairman for the mobilization committee attended the meeting which took about one hour 30 minutes to resolve the issues that prevented them from working together.

And Mr. Mwila has warned that the party shall not tolerant any indiscipline from any member.

He said disciplinary action will be taken against anyone that will be found insulting party leaders on social member.

And Provincial Chairman Nathan Chanda said the two parties have resolved to move together as a united force and deliver victory for President Edgar Lungu in the 2021 general elections.

“But what we will not allow is some few elements that may want to take advantage of the misunderstandings that were there, we will not allow indiscipline, lawlessness but we want to work together with love and unity of purpose, otherwise me and my brother Bowman, we are good to go and mobilize the Copperbelt province,” Mr Chanda said.

And Party National mobilization Committee Chairman Bowman Lusambo said the part of the mobilization committee is to help the structures and not to grab their positions.

“Our aim is to ensure that we return to Parliament all the 22 members of Parliament on the Copperbelt and increase the numbers for President Edgar Lungu in the 2021 general elections.

President Edgar Lungu two weeks ago during his visit to the province directed the party Secretary General to resolve the issues.

Patriotic Front Copperbelt Provincial Chairman MCC Nathan Chanda with Copperbelt Chairman Mobilization Bowman Lusambo embraces one another after a meeting with PF Secretary General Davis Mwila at Moba Hotel in Kitwe
Patriotic Front Copperbelt Provincial Chairman MCC Nathan Chanda with Copperbelt Chairman Mobilization Bowman Lusambo embraces one another after a meeting with PF Secretary General Davis Mwila at Moba Hotel in Kitwe

Patriotic Front Copperbelt Provincial Chairman MCC Nathan Chanda with Copperbelt Chairman Mobilization Bowman Lusambo embraces one another after a meeting with PF Secretary General Davis Mwila at Moba Hotel in Kitwe
Patriotic Front Copperbelt Provincial Chairman MCC Nathan Chanda with Copperbelt Chairman Mobilization Bowman Lusambo embraces one another after a meeting with PF Secretary General Davis Mwila at Moba Hotel in Kitwe

 

Previous articlePresident Lungu honours five for distinguished, exemplary service
Next articleHome Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo Warns Zambians against issuing unverified statements

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Community Leaders Should Help Sensitizing People About The Voter Registration Exercise

Monze District Voter Education Committee Coordinator, Kanchele Kanchele urged local leaders to help sensitize communities on the need to...
Read more
General News

Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo Warns Zambians against issuing unverified statements

Chief Editor - 0
Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has warned people in the habit of issuing unverified statements not to complain when made to account for...
Read more
Headlines

PF says it’s Copperbelt structures have reconciled

Chief Editor - 0
The Patriotic Front (PF) has resolved differences that had arisen between its party structures and the mobilization committee on the Copperbelt, Party Secretary General...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu honours five for distinguished, exemplary service

Chief Editor - 10
Zambia has toasted 56 years of freedom as a unitary sovereign state with President Edgar Lungu honouring five individuals for distinguished and exemplary service...
Read more
Feature Sports

Nkana Stun Indeni to Lift Charity Shield

sports - 0
Nkana have collected a record setting 18th Samuel 'Zoom' Ndhlovu Charity Shield title after beating Indeni in Saturdays final played at Arthur Davies Stadium...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu honours five for distinguished, exemplary service

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
Zambia has toasted 56 years of freedom as a unitary sovereign state with President Edgar Lungu honouring five individuals for distinguished and exemplary service...
Read more

President Lungu leads Zambians in celebrating 56th Independence Day

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu today led hundreds of Zambians in commemorating the country’s 56th independence anniversary by laying wreaths at the Lusaka’s freedom statue. President...
Read more

Embrace spirit of patriotism, make Zambia prosperous – President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
President Edgar Lungu has called upon Zambians to embrace the spirit of patriotism that the country’s freedom fighters embodied and use it to make...
Read more

YALI President calls on President Lungu to expedite the process of setting up of the commission of inquiry

Headlines Chief Editor - 18
The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has commended President Edgar Lungu for the gesture to visit the former employees at the defunct Mansa Batteries...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.