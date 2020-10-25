The Patriotic Front (PF) has resolved differences that had arisen between its party structures and the mobilization committee on the Copperbelt, Party Secretary General Davies Mwila has disclosed.

Speaking to journalists after chairing a party meeting with all provincial and District party leaders, Copperbelt PF members of Parliament and mayors, Mr. Mwila said the two parties are now expected to work together following the ironing out of their differences.

“It has been a fruitful meeting, and all the issues have been resolved, and we expect that they will start working together as one, now we expect peace and unity going forward, ” Mr. Mwila said.

He explained that both Mr. Nathan Chanda the Provincial chairman and Mr. Lusambo, the chairman for the mobilization committee attended the meeting which took about one hour 30 minutes to resolve the issues that prevented them from working together.

And Mr. Mwila has warned that the party shall not tolerant any indiscipline from any member.

He said disciplinary action will be taken against anyone that will be found insulting party leaders on social member.

And Provincial Chairman Nathan Chanda said the two parties have resolved to move together as a united force and deliver victory for President Edgar Lungu in the 2021 general elections.

“But what we will not allow is some few elements that may want to take advantage of the misunderstandings that were there, we will not allow indiscipline, lawlessness but we want to work together with love and unity of purpose, otherwise me and my brother Bowman, we are good to go and mobilize the Copperbelt province,” Mr Chanda said.

And Party National mobilization Committee Chairman Bowman Lusambo said the part of the mobilization committee is to help the structures and not to grab their positions.

“Our aim is to ensure that we return to Parliament all the 22 members of Parliament on the Copperbelt and increase the numbers for President Edgar Lungu in the 2021 general elections.

President Edgar Lungu two weeks ago during his visit to the province directed the party Secretary General to resolve the issues.