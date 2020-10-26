9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 26, 2020
type here...
Entertainment News
Updated:

Meet The New Miss Africa Great Britain- Chinyanta Kabaso From Zambia

By editor
39 views
7
Entertainment News Meet The New Miss Africa Great Britain- Chinyanta Kabaso From Zambia
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chinyanta Kabaso, a Zambian model and content creator has been crowned Miss Africa Great Britain 2020. The Chemical Engineering graduate from the University of Edinburgh, beat 22 other finalist’s to clinch the crown.

The virtual competition which spanned over 7 months was judged over 4 rounds of competition was live streamed on the 17th of October.

The 1st Runner Up was Nelly Ndungu from Kenya while Nmesomachi Eberendu from Nigeria was 2nd Runner Up.

Chinyanta is no stranger to fame as she is well known on the social networking circuit for her viral content using the handle @thechinyanta.

She currently works with Climate Change Scotland to educate black and ethnic minority youth about climate change.
She will now become the ambassador for Miss Africa Great Britain’s Queens For A Reason Charity Program. In September, as part of her fundraising mandate, Chinyanta raised over £1,400 for the Haringey Giving COVID-19 Appeal in London.

Chinyanta in her own words said ” I hope to become Miss Africa Great Britain so I can use this platform to empower youth in Africa and the diaspora. The future of Africa is in our youth.

My long term goal is to create a programme that teaches youth technology and digital skills so they have more opportunities for employment.”

Previous articleTutwa Ngulube and the Likes are Misguided Young Persons
Next articleNkana Player Chrispin Mulenga Dies

7 COMMENTS

  2. Now these are the zambians representing us well and making us proud. Imwe fi upnd diasporans why can’t you learn from this young Intelligent woman. A lot of the angry upnd diasporans have been promised jobs if their fellow tribesmen wins. Nomba the guy continues to lose election so I can understand their anger. Kiki

    3
    4

  3. Well done Chinyanta. Good performance, very visible, unlike here were people were given the mandate to perforom as a government but clearly have failed to perform but still insit they have worked. Bravo Chinyanta

    1

  4. Congratulations Chinyanta! What a jewel from Bembaland, representing Zambia. Just as bright as her smile too. Natural kinky hair, smooth and precious skin. Ati “The beautiful ones are not born”, A.K. Armah would rewrite his novel when he sees this beauty.

    2

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 0

Zambian A-List arts Mampi, B’Flow, Wezi, Chef 187, Cleo Ice Queen and Esther Chungu collaborate on “Good Together”

Zambian A-List arts Mampi, B’Flow, Wezi, Chef 187, Cleo Ice Queen & Esther Chungu come together and create a song called “Good Together”. The jam...
Read more
Feature Sports

Nkana Player Chrispin Mulenga Dies

sports - 1
Nkana midfielder Chrispin Mulenga has died. The ex Power Dynamos and Lumwana Radiants midfielder died from injuries sustained in a car accident late on...
Read more
Entertainment News

Meet The New Miss Africa Great Britain- Chinyanta Kabaso From Zambia

editor - 7
Chinyanta Kabaso, a Zambian model and content creator has been crowned Miss Africa Great Britain 2020. The Chemical Engineering graduate from the University of...
Read more
Feature Politics

Tutwa Ngulube and the Likes are Misguided Young Persons

editor - 11
By Mapanza H Nkwilimba Disheartening political narrative in our country, Zambia seems to have taken a center stage. For some time, I have seen and...
Read more
Columns

China-Africa arms trade: Zambia largest recipient of Chinese loans for military gear, study says

Chief Editor - 8
Of the US$1.5 billion worth of financing for arms deals advanced by China to African countries between 2000 and 2017, US$600 million went...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Google x PRX announces Leading Ladies Zambia as part of their Google Podcast Creator Program

Entertainment News staff - 3
Google Podcasts x PRX on Wednesday 30th made the global announcement that Leading Ladies Zambia podcast would be part of a group of 20...
Read more

‘The great African novel of the 21st century’: Namwali Serpell wins Arthur C Clarke award

Entertainment News Chief Editor - 9
Namwali Serpell has won the UK’s top prize for science fiction, the Arthur C Clarke award, for her first novel The Old Drift, which...
Read more

We are the living dead: a tribute to Daev

Entertainment News Chief Editor - 8
By Sishuwa Sishuwa The tragic death of Daev, one of Zambia’s most creative and talented singers, in a road traffic accident is a devastating loss....
Read more

Lets talk music: Ruth Ronnie speaks on being a woman in the music business

Entertainment News staff - 6
Ruth Ronnie discusses how to successfully navigate the music industry as a woman. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djGqvoBwQik
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.