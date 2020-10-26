Chinyanta Kabaso, a Zambian model and content creator has been crowned Miss Africa Great Britain 2020. The Chemical Engineering graduate from the University of Edinburgh, beat 22 other finalist’s to clinch the crown.
The virtual competition which spanned over 7 months was judged over 4 rounds of competition was live streamed on the 17th of October.
The 1st Runner Up was Nelly Ndungu from Kenya while Nmesomachi Eberendu from Nigeria was 2nd Runner Up.
Chinyanta is no stranger to fame as she is well known on the social networking circuit for her viral content using the handle @thechinyanta.
She currently works with Climate Change Scotland to educate black and ethnic minority youth about climate change.
She will now become the ambassador for Miss Africa Great Britain’s Queens For A Reason Charity Program. In September, as part of her fundraising mandate, Chinyanta raised over £1,400 for the Haringey Giving COVID-19 Appeal in London.
Chinyanta in her own words said ” I hope to become Miss Africa Great Britain so I can use this platform to empower youth in Africa and the diaspora. The future of Africa is in our youth.
My long term goal is to create a programme that teaches youth technology and digital skills so they have more opportunities for employment.”
