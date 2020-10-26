Vice President Inonge Wina has urged Christians to preach peace and harmony among Zambians as the country heads to the 2021 general elections.

Mrs Wina said there is a need for the church, especially women to use their strategic position and let their voices of love, peace and unity be heard in the communities and across the country.

The Vice President said this when she officiated at a Christian fellowship thanksgiving for women at United Church of Zambia (UCZ) St Andrews Congregation in Woodlands area of Lusaka.

Mrs Wina counselled the church not to relent in its evangelisation and charity works as a result of the rampaging Coronavirus pandemic that has affected the globe.

The Vice President said that though Covid-19 has disrupted the country’s way of life, there is a need to rise above the challenge and uncertainty posed by the pandemic and hold on to faith.

“I must admit that Covid 19 has disrupted our lives …we have been separated” said Mrs Wina as she confessed to missing congregating with the women.

The Vice President however urged Zambians and the Women Christian Fellowship to be thankful of the many gifts and blessings that God has graciously and freely given to the country and in our lives.

Mrs Wina said Zambians must be thankful for the blessing of having a country called Zambia and God’s continued grace and providence over the country.

The Vice President challenged the Women Christian Fellowship and Christians alike to continue with evangelisation and charitable works to the vulnerable in society.

“As Christian workers,…you touch the hearts of others through your work which includes visiting the sick, the bereaved, those in prison and other vulnerable groups in our society,” said Mrs Wina.

The Vice President has since pledged K50, 000.00 to the Women’s Christian Fellowship to support their noble work at St Andrew’s congregation.

And speaking on behalf of other women from the Women Christian Fellowship, Ingrid Stratmann thanked the Vice President for the pledge as it will help them in their charity works.

Ms Stratmann appealed to the Vice President to extend government driven empowerment programmes to the church so that women can engage in productive ventures such as agriculture and livestock activities in order to improve their livelihoods.

And St Andrews Pastor in Charge Rev Lordwell Siame urged Christians not to give up on God in the midst of challenges and uncertainties but be thankful for everything

