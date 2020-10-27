9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Chishimba Kambwili out of Jail on 300,000 Kwacha cash bail pending appeal

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has granted National Democratic Congress (NDC) Leader Chishimba Kambwili 300,000 Kwacha cash bail pending appeal.

Mr. Kambwili who is currently in detention after he was sentenced to one-year imprisonment with hard labour for forgery and uttering a false document appealed against the sentence in the Lusaka high court.

When the matter came up for bail application hearing, the convict’s lawyer Musa Mwenye asked the court to grant him bail as the appeal procedures and requirements have been met.

However, the state objected stating that the convict has not clearly shown under what circumstances the bail pending appeal should be granted.

In delivering his ruling Magistrate David Simusamba granted Mr. Kambwili bail on condition that he pays 100,000 Kwacha cash and provide two working sureties from reputable institutions who will also pay a total of 100,000 Kwacha cash each.

Magistrate Simusamba said the set conditions are due to the convict’s conduct which he exhibited during trial. He said the conditions have to be stiffened now that Mr. Kambwili is a convict.

Meanwhile, UPND Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kang’ombe has been granted bail after he pleaded not guilty to two counts of abduction and assault on police officers.

The suspect took plea before a Chinsali Magistrate Court.

In this matter Mr. Kang’ombe is accused of having abducted Sergeant Innocent Mwale and Chinyama Chipango of Mununga police post.

Mr. Kang’ombe is being represented by Mr. Cornelius Mweetwa.

Mr. Kang’ombe has been granted a 200,000 Kwacha bail but in his own recognizance with two working sureties

Previous articleEast Ex-Parastatal Workers ask Lungu for inquiry into Privatisation
Next articleZambia opens Embassy in Rabat, Morocco

  2. K300,000 is only about USD$14,700.ECL and the PF’s money is now worthless.
    I could have posted the entire bail amount myself.
    Under Levy Mwanawasa K300,000 was equivalent to USD$90,900.
    I think God has forsaken Zambia.

  5. Mmmmm…..Kambwili has really paid a high price for this offence though most believe he did not receive a fair trial. K300,000! Isn’t this daylight robbery? Simusamba was not supposed to preside over the matter

  6. Mmmmm……….Kambwili has really paid a high price for this offence though most people believe he did not receive a fair trial. K300,000! Isn’t this daylight robbery? Simusamba was not supposed to preside over the matter

