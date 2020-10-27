The United States Embassy in Lusaka has today awarded small grants to six Zambian community-based organizations through its Public Affairs Section totaling to over K2.5 million.

United States Embassy’s Director of Public Affairs and spokesman, Sean McIntosh, says the grants will promote civic participation, press freedom, entrepreneurship, and creative expression among the youths.

In a statement sent to ZANIS today, Mr. McIntosh said the embassy recognized the commitment and leadership of the grantee organizations which were working hard in raising awareness and capacity building among the youths to enable them to participate in civic and entrepreneurship activities for the benefit of their communities.

Mr McIntosh stated that the American people were proud to support Zambian communities with hands-on opportunities to mobilize their own ideas and resources and expand their organizational and project management knowledge.

He disclosed that the funds will go straight to Zambian communities to respond directly to issues affecting their communities and ultimately enhance the welfare of Zambians.

“The U.S. Embassy’s Public Affairs Section Small Grants Program delivers financial support directly to Zambian organizations that seek to address issues affecting their communities. These include improving health and education for Zambians, advancing democracy and good governance, promoting inclusive economic prosperity, and enhancing peace and security,” he said.

Mr McIntosh named the beneficiaries as Continental Leadership Research Institute which has been awarded K399, 600 for the Project titled realizing the Hidden Power of Youth; Promoting Civic Participation in Lusaka, Ndola, Kitwe, Chipata and Livingstone.

Others awarded are Enlight Abilities who have been awarded K374, 920 for the Project titled Promoting Disability Participation, Human Rights, and Voting in Chipata and Chadiza Districts of Eastern Province as well as Lutombi Kawana Integrity Foundation which has been awarded K395, 140 for the Project titled Film Making Course Focusing on documentaries to Aid the Film Growth Industry in Lusaka.

He further disclosed that Sotambe Film Institute has also been Awarded K262, 960 for the Project titled Business Mobile Film Making Training.

Mr. McIntosh further revealed that Umodzi Arts has been awarded K398, 800 for the Project titled Community Theater for Development, a rural outreach to promote political processes, good governance, Civic Participation, and Conflict Prevention in Western and Southern Province.

He added that Zambia Free Press Initiative had been awarded K694, 000 for the Project titled Building Capacity of Practicing Journalists in Investigative Reporting, News Gathering, and Fact-checking Skills.

He has since disclosed that applications for the next round of Public Affairs Section Small Grants Program will open on October 31, 2020, and will close on January 31, 2021.

Mr. McIntosh stated that the guidelines, project criteria, and all applications were accessible at the United States Embassy website.

This was contained in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today by United States Embassy Information Assistant Mathews Mumbi.