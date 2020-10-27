Zambia has opened its Embassy in Rabat in a move that signals a willingness to further boost ties with Morocco at all levels.

The Embassy was opened during a visit to Rabat by Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji who told the press, on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony that the Embassy will serve as a platform to expand bilateral ties.

He recalled the opening of a Moroccan Embassy in Lusaka and the multiple exchange of visits at the ministerial level between the two countries.

“The strong ties were given impetus by the State Visit to Zambia in February, 2017, by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, during which fruitful discussions were held,” he added.

During the Monarch’s visit to Zambia, the two countries signed 19 cooperation agreements covering diplomacy, economy, science, technology, culture, investment, industrial cooperation, agriculture, education, mining, air services, energy, insurance, finance, and tourism.

Morocco has also offered scholarships for Zambian students and agreed to share its expertise in fields it is competitive at.

At the particular pandemic context, Morocco’s foreign minister Nasser Bourita highlighted Morocco’s solidarity-based approach to ties with African sisterly nations.

He recalled that Zambia was among 22 African states that received anti-Covid aid including vital medicine and protective gear at a time of global scarcity.