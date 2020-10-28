9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

RDA awards contracts worth over K18 million to 12 local sub-contractors to work on Katoba to Chirundu via Chiawa road

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Economy RDA awards contracts worth over K18 million to 12 local sub-contractors...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Road Development Agency (RDA) has awarded contracts worth over K18 million to 12 local sub-contractors to undertake works along the Katoba to Chirundu via Chiawa road in Lusaka Province.

A total of 29 sub-contractors have been nominated by the Agency to work on the Katoba to Chirundu via Chiawa road.

RDA Director Communications and Corporate Affairs Masuzyo Ndhlovu said during the signing ceremony in Lusaka that the first batch involved 12 sub-contractors, a move he said was meant to limit the number to enhance smooth operations at a given time on site.

Mr. Ndhlovu said RDA signed a contract with China-Geo Engineering Corporation for the spot improvement of approximately 100 km of the Katoba to Chirundu via Chiawa road.
“The road will serve as an alternative route from Lusaka and is expected to spur local development in the area. This project is under the supervision of Messrs Iliso Consulting,” he said.

Since the introduction of the 20 percent sub-contracting policy in 2012, RDA developed modalities and guidelines which were reviewed in 2015 for the implementation of the policy.

Mr. Ndhlovu said the Agency has to date registered over 1942 sub-contractors earmarked to be engaged in road construction activities.

He said 778 sub-contractors have so far been engaged under various road projects such as the Link Zambia 8000, L400, Zambia Township Roads on the Copperbelt and other construction, rehabilitation and maintenance projects.

RDA Senior Manager Local Contractors Development Eng. Samuel Twasa said it was the Agency’s desire to ensure that local contractors attained financial independence and be able to take up bigger jobs in road construction.

Eng. Twasa said RDA wanted to create jobs and sustainable local contracting capacity among sub-contractors. He urged the sub-contractors to pay attention to detail on site so that they undertake quality works. “We will be carrying out random site visits to monitor activities and ensure there is compliance,” he said.

Lusaka Province Regional Manager Eng. Chabala Pandeki said the signed contracts had been reviewed and packaged in line with RDA policy guidelines for sub-contracting.
Eng. Pandeki said the sub-contractors would ride on the rates for the main contractor and only a management fee of 5 percent would be retained by the main contractor.
He urged sub-contractors to adhere to specifications enshrined in the contract documents.

“You are advised to work closely with the main contractor China-Geo Engineering Corporation who in fact is going to supervise your works. We expect you to cooperate very well with the main contractor,” he said.

He also urged the contractor to support the sub-contractors and make them settle down quickly in their respective road sections.

The firms awarded the contractors are Ngalitas, Axcel Enterprises, Fremu Construction, Kaungu General Dealers, Mende Construction, Virgin Services and Ex-selza.
Others are: Takweza Infrastructure Services, Rodmead Construction, Pittscon Zambia, Siyana and Inmark-Thirty-two plus.

The Signing of Contracts with Local Contractors
The Signing of Contracts with Local Contractors

Previous articleYouth Alliance calls on Youths to Massively Register during the Voter Registration Exercise

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

RDA awards contracts worth over K18 million to 12 local sub-contractors to work on Katoba to Chirundu via Chiawa road

The Road Development Agency (RDA) has awarded contracts worth over K18 million to 12 local sub-contractors to undertake works...
Read more
Feature Politics

Youth Alliance calls on Youths to Massively Register during the Voter Registration Exercise

Chief Editor - 0
Youth Alliance for Development (YAD) has called on youths to massively register during the voter registration exercise, which begins on October 29th, 2020. ...
Read more
General News

Trading at graveyards is prosecutable as it is illegal-Ndola City Council

Chief Editor - 0
The Ndola City Council has warned people trading at grave yards to immediately stop and move to designated markets in the city. NCC Public...
Read more
Headlines

Armed Police search UPND Secretariat, arrest Anthony Bwalya

Chief Editor - 0
Armed Police officers this afternoon surrounded the UPND Secretariat in Lusaka and conducted a search at the premises in search of what they termed...
Read more
Feature Sports

Micho’s Warns Against Basking in Friendly Wins

sports - 0
Chipolopolo coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has warned that complacency must not creep in following notable victories in October friendlies ahead of next months’ ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Govt assures the nation of enough fuel stocks

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Minister of Energy Matthew Nkhuwa has assured the nation that there is enough fuel stocks in the country and that there no need...
Read more

French and Zambian Stakeholders discuss renewable energy opportunities for companies

Economy Chief Editor - 8
The two days Renewable Energy conference which is aimed at enhancing stakeholders’ participation in the promotion of alternative sources of energy has commenced in...
Read more

Flash Fire at Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Project will not affect Commissioning Date-ZESCO

Economy Chief Editor - 10
ZESCO has said that the flash fire that occurred at the Kafue Gorge Lower Hydro Power Project last Friday leading to the death of...
Read more

Civil servants advised not to be salary dependent, but engage in income generation ventures

Economy Chief Editor - 27
Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has urged civil servants in the Province to participate in the various agricultural outgrower schemes as a way of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.