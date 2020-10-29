9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Feature Politics
Updated:

HH toasts the fall of Bill 10, as Sinkamba expresses happiness the Bill 10 has finally been put to rest

By Chief Editor
United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has paid conveyed congratulations to what UPND MPs, other MPs from other parties, and the Independent MPs, for what he called standing on the right side of history.

Reacting to the fall of Bill 10 Mr Hichilema described Bill 10 as a diabolical idea from an evil regime that had sought to entrench itself against the will of the people. adding that the Bill has been permanently buried today never to rear its ugly head.

Mr Hichilema further sent congratulations to the Civil Society Organisations, and what he called progressive Churches the people of Zambia for rejecting what he called dictatorship and corruption that Bill 10 was seeking to legitimize.

And Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has added his support to the people happy that Bill 10 has been put to rest. In a statement released to the media, Mr. Sinkamba said that is are happy that Bill 10 has finally been put to rest it was a toxic chalice, acrimonious, and a serious liability on the economy.

“It was toxic chalice because it poisoned minds of some party cadres whereby some resorted to violence and shedding blood, for example, what happened at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka,

“It was acrimonious as evidenced from the divisive. It divided the church; it divided traditional leadership; it fuelled tribalism; and the regionalism that it brought was complete anathema it most people that promote values of national unity, peace and love.

“It was a liability on the economy because Government went out the way to spend without restraint to make the Bill pass. Precious time and resources were wasted on the Bill instead of attending to other ideas that could help cushion the economic impacts of Covid-19 and rising external debt.

“So, seriously speaking, let it rest in peace so that the Nation embarks on a healing process, ” concluded Mr. Sinkamba’s statement

14 COMMENTS

  5. This thing had long failed, were even MPs themselves started dying just so the number of the paid could not add up.
    Kaizer Zulu this is what is coming in 2021, loss. Zambians are tired of your theft & corruption. Just wait & see. I have not met anyone on the copperbelt or Lusaka who says they will vote for pf. Huge numbers have moved on from your nonsense. Change is coming 2021!!!

  9. I can’t believe it. People are happy pulling Zambia backwards. If you are happy with the status quo, why do you always complain?
    Zambians, in 2021 please try to vote for people with independent functioning brains.

  10. Am glad this issue has come to end. It was a chocking bill indeed…imagine the re-introduction of deputy ministers sure imwe? I wonder where the money to pay them was going to come from! Anyway it is dead

  14. Finally and finally, the controversial Bill No. 10 2019 has been put to rest and never to resurrect again. The will of the people has prevailed, God has answered our prayers. Congratulations to our Members of Parliament who voted against this evil peace of legislation. The truth is that Zambia has won. To all our leaders be warned that pride comes before the fall. Arrogance does not pay by ignoring the people who put you in power. Please see the writing on the wall and start doing that which is right. Look at it only the ruling party is given the right to mobilize its members by misapplying the provisions of the public order act. You think people are so gullible and can be taken for a ride. Selective application of the law. Kanganja was warning those Chawama pf youths but i know…

Loading...
