United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has paid conveyed congratulations to what UPND MPs, other MPs from other parties, and the Independent MPs, for what he called standing on the right side of history.

Reacting to the fall of Bill 10 Mr Hichilema described Bill 10 as a diabolical idea from an evil regime that had sought to entrench itself against the will of the people. adding that the Bill has been permanently buried today never to rear its ugly head.

Mr Hichilema further sent congratulations to the Civil Society Organisations, and what he called progressive Churches the people of Zambia for rejecting what he called dictatorship and corruption that Bill 10 was seeking to legitimize.

And Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has added his support to the people happy that Bill 10 has been put to rest. In a statement released to the media, Mr. Sinkamba said that is are happy that Bill 10 has finally been put to rest it was a toxic chalice, acrimonious, and a serious liability on the economy.

“It was toxic chalice because it poisoned minds of some party cadres whereby some resorted to violence and shedding blood, for example, what happened at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka,

“It was acrimonious as evidenced from the divisive. It divided the church; it divided traditional leadership; it fuelled tribalism; and the regionalism that it brought was complete anathema it most people that promote values of national unity, peace and love.

“It was a liability on the economy because Government went out the way to spend without restraint to make the Bill pass. Precious time and resources were wasted on the Bill instead of attending to other ideas that could help cushion the economic impacts of Covid-19 and rising external debt.

“So, seriously speaking, let it rest in peace so that the Nation embarks on a healing process, ” concluded Mr. Sinkamba’s statement