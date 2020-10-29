Acting Muchinga Permanent Secretary, Jonathan Ngon’ga has disclosed that the region has recorded zero audit queries in the last three years.

Mr Ng’onga said the province has been performing extremely well in financial management due to the levels of professionalism.

The Acting PS said this when Controller of Internal Audit under the Ministry of Finance, Chibwe Mulonda paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Chinsali district.

Mr Ngo’nga noted that good performance can only be maintained with the intervention of the Ministry of Finance through staff trainings.

He stated that the training exercises on financial management for officers in various provinces can greatly reduce on audit queries.

And Mr Mulonda said government is committed to improving prudent financial management with an aim of recording zero audit queries in all government institutions.

Mr Mulonda said there is need for concerted efforts amongst all key players such as administrators, accountants, and auditors as well as the public in general.

“The call for collective responsibility in exploring workable solutions which is aimed at enhancing systems of accountability and transparency across the public sector cannot be over looked,” he stated.

He also assured that internal auditors across the country will continuously strive to contribute to the enhancement of the internal control environment.

Mr Mulonda who later addressed heads of government departments in Chinsali district, urged them to leverage on the expertise of the internal auditors in their various departments.

The Controller of Internal Audit is in Muchinga Province for consultative meetings with heads of government departments on various audit concerns.