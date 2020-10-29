9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 29, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Muchinga Province records zero audit queries

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Economy Muchinga Province records zero audit queries
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Acting Muchinga Permanent Secretary, Jonathan Ngon’ga has disclosed that the region has recorded zero audit queries in the last three years.

Mr Ng’onga said the province has been performing extremely well in financial management due to the levels of professionalism.

The Acting PS said this when Controller of Internal Audit under the Ministry of Finance, Chibwe Mulonda paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Chinsali district.

Mr Ngo’nga noted that good performance can only be maintained with the intervention of the Ministry of Finance through staff trainings.

He stated that the training exercises on financial management for officers in various provinces can greatly reduce on audit queries.

And Mr Mulonda said government is committed to improving prudent financial management with an aim of recording zero audit queries in all government institutions.

Mr Mulonda said there is need for concerted efforts amongst all key players such as administrators, accountants, and auditors as well as the public in general.

“The call for collective responsibility in exploring workable solutions which is aimed at enhancing systems of accountability and transparency across the public sector cannot be over looked,” he stated.

He also assured that internal auditors across the country will continuously strive to contribute to the enhancement of the internal control environment.

Mr Mulonda who later addressed heads of government departments in Chinsali district, urged them to leverage on the expertise of the internal auditors in their various departments.

The Controller of Internal Audit is in Muchinga Province for consultative meetings with heads of government departments on various audit concerns.

Previous articleSCORECARD: Numba Relishing Zesco Debut in Napsa Date
Next articleReligious Organisations Welcome Empowerment Funds Initiative from Government

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia reaffirms support for Morocco’s sovereignty in Western Sahara

Zambia has reiterates its support for Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara after it inaugurated its Consulate in the southern...
Read more
Economy

World Bank sanctions Chinese engineering firms for corruption in Zambian power project

Chief Editor - 0
The World Bank has sanctioned a Chinese state electric engineering group and its subsidiary over fraudulent practices in a power project in Zambia. The action...
Read more
Economy

Zambia clinches major debt deal with China

Chief Editor - 0
Zambia says it has reached a deal to defer debt repayments that were due in October on a loan from the China Development Bank...
Read more
Columns

Change is inevitable, there’s no need to fear it

Chief Editor - 0
By Fred M'membe Information and broadcasting services minister Dora Siliya says they are not ready to hand over power to anyone in 2021. "We shouldn't relax...
Read more
Headlines

HH urges MPs to Reject Bill 10

Chief Editor - 2
UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has urged all members of parliament to reject what he described as the PF engineered Bill 10 when it is...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

World Bank sanctions Chinese engineering firms for corruption in Zambian power project

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The World Bank has sanctioned a Chinese state electric engineering group and its subsidiary over fraudulent practices in a power project in Zambia. The action...
Read more

Zambia clinches major debt deal with China

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Zambia says it has reached a deal to defer debt repayments that were due in October on a loan from the China Development Bank...
Read more

SADC Regional Seed Export commissioned

Economy Chief Editor - 1
The United States government with the Zambian government yesterday commissioned the pilot seed export from Zambia to Mozambique Public Affairs Officer at...
Read more

RDA awards contracts worth over K18 million to 12 local sub-contractors to work on Katoba to Chirundu via Chiawa road

Economy Chief Editor - 8
The Road Development Agency (RDA) has awarded contracts worth over K18 million to 12 local sub-contractors to undertake works along the Katoba to Chirundu...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.