Various Churches, Church Mother Bodies and Religious Organisations have thanked government for consulting and initiating empowerment fund as a response initiative to cushion the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has posed on society.

Speaking during the opening of a Consultative meeting on Church Empowerment Fund and minimum standards for Churches and Religious Organisations yesterday at government complex in Lusaka, the Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs said COVID-19 has affected all sectors of society and that the Church has not been left out.

Rev. Sumaili noted that programmes and projects run by the Church and Religious Organisations in communities have also been affected by the pandemic.

She explained that it is prudent that government responds to ensure that the Church and Religious Organisations continue offering the social services to their respective communities.

She added that the Ministry has since put up a proposal and modalities of how the funds will be disbursed and accessed.

Rev. Sumaili said, this is to ensure accountability, integrity and inclusiveness in the manner the funds will be handled.

Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia President Bishop Paul Mususu thanked government for considering and respecting its partnership with the Church, Church Mother Bodies and Religious Organisation by consulting them on matters relating to their affairs.

Bishop Mususu said it is not possible for government to successfully implement the empowerment fund without considering the views of the people affected.

And the Jewish Board Deputies Secretary General Ram Rabbi has called on government to put in place audit mechanism for beneficiaries to ensure that the fund benefits a good number of people among the targeted beneficiaries.

He stated that the COVID-19 empowerment fund was a good initiative and has come at a time when most people are affected by the pandemic.

Meanwhile Rastafari Priest David Kumalo has praised government for considering the church and religious bodies in its quest to review the economy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic fight.

Priest Kumalo also thanked government for creating the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs adding that the Church and Religious Bodies for a long time have been looking for a voice to represent their affairs to government.

He expressed confidence that the empowerment fund if used and managed properly can bring change to society and help humanity.

On September 27th, this year President Edgar Chagwa Lungu assured the church of government support to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), the Independent Churches of Zambia (ICOZ), Apostles Council of Churches (ACOC), New Apostolic Church, Christian Mission in Many Lands (CMML) and the Presbyterian Church.

Others included the National Spiritual Assembly of Bahaí , Islamic Supreme Council of Zambia, Makeni Islamic Council, The Jewish Board of Deputies, Guru Nanak, and the House of Rastafari.