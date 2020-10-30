9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 30, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Bank of Zambia embarks on the disbursement of COVID – 19 funds to business entities

By Chief Editor
39 views
2
Economy Bank of Zambia embarks on the disbursement of COVID - 19 funds...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Bank of Zambia has embarked on the disbursement of COVID – 19 funds to business entities impacted negatively by the pandemic through commercial banks and other financial institutions.

Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga disclosed this morning in Ndola when he paid a courtesy call on Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe.

Mr Mvunga explained that the Central Bank has since disbursed a total of one point two billion kwacha and engaged commercial and other financial institutions across the country to ensure quick disbursement of the remaining funds.

The Governor and his team is in the province to familiarize himself with the operations of the Central Bank in the Northern Zone.

“The Central Bank is in receipt of ten billion Kwacha Covid-19 funds meant for disbursement to businesses that have been negatively affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic also known as Covid19,’’ said Mr. Mvunga.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has expressed confidence in the new Central Bank Governor saying he will be able to deliver to the expectations of the people of Zambia.

Mr. Nundwe added that the province has managed to successfully diversify the economy bringing on board agriculture and tourism.

Previous articleFormer Zambian President Rupiah Banda opens up on cancer battle
Next articleGovernment is not abusing NAPSA, let anyone with evidence come forward-Simukoko

2 COMMENTS

  2. Seriously what went wrong to have that low human as Bank of Zambia?
    Did anyone die like what happened to the president, that there was no time to find option?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 10

Kitwe Pastor expresses disappointment with Bill 10 collapse

The Kitwe Pastors Fellowship has expressed disappointment with the collapse of the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 in Parliament...
Read more
General News

Kabwe municipal distances itself from illegal land allocation

Chief Editor - 1
Kabwe Mayor, Prince Chileshe, has distanced the local authority from the illegal allocation of residential plots at Kakumbi area. Opening the Full Council Meeting at...
Read more
Headlines

Government is not abusing NAPSA, let anyone with evidence come forward-Simukoko

Chief Editor - 1
Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko has dismissed claims alleging that government is abusing the National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA) by getting...
Read more
Economy

Bank of Zambia embarks on the disbursement of COVID – 19 funds to business entities

Chief Editor - 2
The Bank of Zambia has embarked on the disbursement of COVID - 19 funds to business entities impacted negatively by the pandemic through commercial...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Former Zambian President Rupiah Banda opens up on cancer battle

staff - 7
After making the difficult decision to go public on his battle against colon cancer, former Zambian President Rupiah Banda says more should be done...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The government provides US$40, 000 grant to a Chibombo agro-processing company

Economy Chief Editor - 4
The Government has provided US$40,000 as a special grant under the Strengthening Climate Resilience in the Kafue Sub-Basin Project (SCRiKA) to enable MKP Farms...
Read more

World Bank sanctions Chinese engineering firms for corruption in Zambian power project

Economy Chief Editor - 18
The World Bank has sanctioned a Chinese state electric engineering group and its subsidiary over fraudulent practices in a power project in Zambia. The action...
Read more

Zambia clinches major debt deal with China

Economy Chief Editor - 25
Zambia says it has reached a deal to defer debt repayments that were due in October on a loan from the China Development Bank...
Read more

Muchinga Province records zero audit queries

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Acting Muchinga Permanent Secretary, Jonathan Ngon'ga has disclosed that the region has recorded zero audit queries in the last three years. Mr Ng’onga said...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.