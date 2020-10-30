The Bank of Zambia has embarked on the disbursement of COVID – 19 funds to business entities impacted negatively by the pandemic through commercial banks and other financial institutions.

Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga disclosed this morning in Ndola when he paid a courtesy call on Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe.

Mr Mvunga explained that the Central Bank has since disbursed a total of one point two billion kwacha and engaged commercial and other financial institutions across the country to ensure quick disbursement of the remaining funds.

The Governor and his team is in the province to familiarize himself with the operations of the Central Bank in the Northern Zone.

“The Central Bank is in receipt of ten billion Kwacha Covid-19 funds meant for disbursement to businesses that have been negatively affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic also known as Covid19,’’ said Mr. Mvunga.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has expressed confidence in the new Central Bank Governor saying he will be able to deliver to the expectations of the people of Zambia.

Mr. Nundwe added that the province has managed to successfully diversify the economy bringing on board agriculture and tourism.