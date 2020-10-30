9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 30, 2020
Prison Leopards Go Top of FAZ Super Division Log

Prison Leopards on Friday took a 24 hour lead in Week One of the FAZ Super Division following a 3-0 away win over fellow promoted side Kitwe United at Garden Park in Kitwe.

Friday’s fixture was the lone Week One match played with the remaining games to follow on Saturday and Sunday.

Prisons took command of the match after overcoming an opening ten minutes of pressure from the hosts.

They then took a 2-0 halftime lead within the opening twenty minutes through Francis Zulu in the 10th minute and Simon Nkandu in the 17th minute.

The third goal came in the 79th minute from Junior Zulu who punished Boyd Mulenga for poor defending to earn Prison’s a deserved victory on the road.

2020/2021 FAZ SUPER DIVISION
WEEK 1
31/10/2020
Kabwe Warriors-Green Eagles
Green Buffaloes-Red Arrows
Zanaco-Indeni
Lumwana Radiants-Nkwazi
13h00: Buildcon-Lusaka Dynamos
15h00:Forest Rangers-Nkana
01/11/2020
Napsa Stars-Zesco United
13h00:Power Dynamos-Young Green Eagles

