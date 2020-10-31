Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa and Kitwe Mayor, Christopher Kang’ombe have been cleared by the adhoc committees investigating the two councils they represent.

They have since been directed by the Ministry of Local Government to report back for work on Monday 2nd November 2020.

This follows the Minister of Local Government’s decision to lift the suspension of Kitwe and Lusaka Councils yesterday.

However, land agency for the two councils remains withheld until further notice.

In addition, some unnamed ward councilors from both Lusaka and Kitwe councils have been found wanting by the adhoc Committee

And Local Government Minister Charles Banda has with immediate effect lifted the 90 days suspension on Lusaka and Kitwe City Councils.

Dr. banda said that effective November 1st 2020, all suspended council officials are expected to resume work, adding that investigations have revealed that a number of Senior council officials, Middle Management and Civic leaders were indeed allocating land illegally.

Speaking during a joint press briefing with Lands Minister jean Kapata, Dr. Banda further said once investigations are complete all those found wanting will be prosecuted.

And Ms Kapata said that under her Ministry the suspension of Lusaka and Kitwe Councils as agencies will continue until further notice and will not be allowed to handle land

allocations.