Opposition Republican Progressive Party (RPP) Leader James Lukuku has died. RPP Vice President Leslie Chikuse has confirmed the death of Mr. Lukuku to ZNBC News in Lusaka.

Mr. Chikuse said that the late Mr. Lukuku had complained of stomach pains and was admitted to the University Teaching Hospitals last evening around 21:00 hours.

He said the death of Mr. Lukuku has robbed the country of a youthful leader who was fearless when it comes to matters of Governance. Mr. Chikuse said the death of the PRR Leader will affect the party’s preparations for the 2021 General election.

He said the funeral gathering for the late Mr. Lukuku is at his home in Garden Compound near Petroda filling station and that burial arrangements will be announced later.

And UPND has released the following statement

We have learned with sorrow the death of RPP President James Lukuku.

President Lukuku died at UTH after a short illness.

We shall remember President Lukuku as a fearless politician who gave all for the liberation of this country.

Mr.Lukuku’s dream was to see a people-driven constitution in Zambia.

Apart from his fight for the rule of law and safeguarding fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens, President Lukuku looked forward to the collapse of the evil Bill 10.

We shall remember President Lukuku for his commitment to the unity of purpose towards achieving a dream for a better Zambia.

He was a friend to the UPND family and hoped that one day, President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND family would redeem the millions of Zambians from abject poverty.

As UPND, we have lost a comrade. We have lost a freedom fighter. We have lost a progressive thinker and we have lost a fearless politician.

We shall miss his fearless political life.

On behalf of the UPND, and on my own behalf, I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

We pray that God consoles bereaved family members during this trying moment.

Issued by :

Stephen Katuka

UPND Secretary-General