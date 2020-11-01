9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 1, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

ZESCO grants Electricity Relief to selected low income households and small businesses

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Economy ZESCO grants Electricity Relief to selected low income households and small businesses
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

ZESCO limited has given its domestic and commercial customers a COVID-19 Relief Package to cushion the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on selected low income households and small businesses.

The three-fold relief package cancels all accumulated fixed tariff charges for over 71,000 customers; temporarily suspends recovery of accumulated outstanding debt for prepaid customers, and issues Covid-19 relief of 100 units for purchase of electricity for economically disadvantaged customers

(numbering about 460,000) whose monthly consumption of electricity does not exceed 200 units as recorded during the period of the pandemic.

ZESCO has cancelled all accrued fixed tariff charges worth 46.3 Million Kwacha for customers on Residential and Commercial Tariffs with effect from 1st August 2020.

These arrears were accumulated before 31 December 2019 when fixed charges were abolished during the tariff review exercise that took effect in January 2020.

It was found that failure to pay off these accumulated arrears had resulted in some customers self-disconnecting as they could not afford to pay off the fixed charges before they could access the electricity units for a new month.

The corporation has also temporarily suspended the 40% recovery rate of outstanding debt, accrued at transition from post-paid billing to prepaid (2006 to 2014 period), on every amount tendered by customers for electricity purchases, effective from 1 November 2020.

Additionally, ZESCO will grant Covid-19 relief for purchase of “Life Line” units of electricity for a maximum of 19,000 commercial customers and 460,000 low consuming Residential customers, effective 1 December 2020.

ZESCO Managing Director, Mr. Victor M. Mundende says that the Corporation has noted the adverse economic and social impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Customers that also resulted in decline in revenues for ZESCO.

The corporation has decided to provide some relief to mitigate the negative impact of the Coronavirus on small businesses that ultimately reduced the quality of daily livelihoods for its customers, especially the low-income customers.

These measures will run upto April 2021 subject to review.

He stressed the need for ZESCO to support the multi-sectoral approach led by Government to ensure the sustainability of social and economic welfare of the people under the current environment resulting from the Covid-19 Pandemic.

He added that although ZESCO Limited had themselves been negatively impacted by both the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the depreciation of the Kwacha against the US Dollar, which had both reduced revenues as well as increased costs related to servicing of foreign currency denominated financial obligations, ZESCO had found it prudent to temporarily mitigate the plight of low income customers who had been severely impacted by the reduced economic activities resulting from the pandemic.

“We, therefore, urge all the affected Customers to take advantage of this gesture and purchase electricity units under this new dispensation, and where applicable, to make a fresh start”, Mr. Mundende said.

He further said that “ZESCO remains focused on realizing its mission of ”Making it easy for people to live better lives” by enhancing service delivery and called upon its customers to use electricity prudently.”

Previous articleA Budget Speech of Any Country is Never a Classified Document
Next articleOpposion Leader James Lukuku dies at 40

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 1

President Lungu honoured with a Grand leadership and Good Governance award

President Edgar Lungu has been honoured with a Grand leadership and Good Governance award by the Universal Peace Federation...
Read more
Feature Politics

Opposion Leader James Lukuku dies at 40

Chief Editor - 0
Opposition Republican Progressive Party (RPP) Leader James Lukuku has died. RPP Vice President Leslie Chikuse has confirmed the death of Mr. Lukuku to ZNBC...
Read more
Economy

ZESCO grants Electricity Relief to selected low income households and small businesses

Chief Editor - 0
ZESCO limited has given its domestic and commercial customers a COVID-19 Relief Package to cushion the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on selected...
Read more
General News

A Budget Speech of Any Country is Never a Classified Document

Chief Editor - 2
By Peter Sinkamba President Green Party of Zambia (The Greens) As the Green Party we are shocked of the news of the arrest and detention...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zesco United Denied Win, Power Dynamos Down Young Eagles

sports - 0
Zesco United were denied three points at the death when hosts Napsa Stars stole a point at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka. The two sides finished...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kazungula Bridge to enhance trade between Zambia and Bostwana

Economy Chief Editor - 29
The Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Cross Border Traders Association has praised governments of Zambia and Botswana for the progress made towards the completion...
Read more

France to attract more investors to Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 14
French Ambassador to Zambia Sylvain Berger has pledged to assist Zambia in intensifying its marketing to attract more French investors to Zambia. Mr. Berger observed...
Read more

Bank of Zambia embarks on the disbursement of COVID – 19 funds to business entities

Economy Chief Editor - 4
The Bank of Zambia has embarked on the disbursement of COVID - 19 funds to business entities impacted negatively by the pandemic through commercial...
Read more

The government provides US$40, 000 grant to a Chibombo agro-processing company

Economy Chief Editor - 6
The Government has provided US$40,000 as a special grant under the Strengthening Climate Resilience in the Kafue Sub-Basin Project (SCRiKA) to enable MKP Farms...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.