The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zambia has called for an end to media harassment and intimidation to allow journalists freely and professionally carry out their duties.

MISA Zambia Chapter Chairperson, Hellen Mwale recounts that the institute has in the recent past recorded a number of incidences which undermine journalists’ safety.

Ms. Mwale said such does not just threaten journalists’ safety but has a negative impact on their ability to report the truth on matters going in the country.

Ms. Mwale said MISA Zambia has also learnt with great concern the increasing statistics on occurrences of censorship against the media that provides platforms for persons with opposing views.

“The acts of intimidation and harassment which take on physical abuse, verbal abuse, legal means, veiled threats and a non-constitutional directive that requires radio stations to notify the Zambia Police before featuring an opposition party on radio, especially in rural area, are a source of concern,” Ms. Mwale said.

“We would therefore, like to remind the state that such acts have a negative impact on society including journalists themselves, especially when perpetrators remain unpunished,” she said.

Ms. Mwale has in a statement issued to mark the global commemorations of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists called on government and the police to step up efforts to address the impunity against journalists.

“While we are cognisant of the efforts and commitment by the state and the Zambia Police, we believe the necessary change has not been attained and we need more efforts and concrete steps against those who perpetuate impunity against the media,” she said.

Every year, the United Nations marks the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists on November 2, and this year, the day is being celebrated under the theme: “Protect Journalists, Protect the Truth.