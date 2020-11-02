9.5 C
Updated:

President Lungu's Mandevu Tour in Pictures

By Chief Editor
Photo Gallery President Lungu's Mandevu Tour in Pictures
President Edgar Lungu and Ministers tour mandevu markert during the drainage clean up exercise in Lusaka.
President Edgar Lungu and Ministers tour mandevu markert
during the drainage clean up exercise in Lusaka.

President Edgar Lungu confers with mandevu councillorTeddy Mwaba during the drainage clean up exercise in Lusaka.
President Edgar Lungu confers with mandevu councillorTeddy
Mwaba during the drainage clean up exercise in Lusaka.

President Edgar Lungu at the drainage clean- up exercise in Mandevu Lusaka.
President Edgar Lungu at the drainage clean- up exercise
in Mandevu Lusaka.

President Edgar Lungu at the drainage clean up exercise in Mandevu Lusaka.
President Edgar Lungu at the drainage clean up exercise in
Mandevu Lusaka.

President Edgar Lungu at the drainage clean up exercise in Mandevu Lusaka.
President Edgar Lungu at the drainage clean up exercise in
Mandevu Lusaka.

President Edgar Lungu tours Market after the Keep Zambia clean in Mandevu
President Edgar Lungu tours Market after the Keep Zambia clean in Mandevu

President Edgar Lungu tours Market after the Keep Zambia clean in Mandevu 9285
President Edgar Lungu tours Market after the Keep Zambia clean in Mandevu 9285

President Edgar Lungu tours Market after the Keep Zambia clean in Mandevu 9249
President Edgar Lungu tours Market after the Keep Zambia clean in Mandevu 9249

1 COMMENT

  Leaders are not made, they are born. Right there is an example of a born leader. A man born to lead. My mentor ECL is very humble and inspiring. My entire family is voting for you

