Photo Gallery Updated: November 2, 2020 President Lungu’s Mandevu Tour in Pictures By Chief Editor November 2, 2020 39 views 1 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery President Lungu's Mandevu Tour in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com President Edgar Lungu and Ministers tour mandevu markertduring the drainage clean up exercise in Lusaka. President Edgar Lungu confers with mandevu councillorTeddyMwaba during the drainage clean up exercise in Lusaka. President Edgar Lungu at the drainage clean- up exercisein Mandevu Lusaka. President Edgar Lungu at the drainage clean up exercise inMandevu Lusaka. President Edgar Lungu at the drainage clean up exercise inMandevu Lusaka. President Edgar Lungu tours Market after the Keep Zambia clean in Mandevu President Edgar Lungu tours Market after the Keep Zambia clean in Mandevu 9285 President Edgar Lungu tours Market after the Keep Zambia clean in Mandevu 9249 Previous articleHusband’s extreme sexual demand forces 42 year old Woman to seek Divorce 1 COMMENT Leaders are not made, they are born. Right there is an example of a born leader. A man born to lead. My mentor ECL is very humble and inspiring. My entire family is voting for you Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Loading... - Advertisement - Latest News Photo GalleryChief Editor - November 2, 20201President Lungu’s Mandevu Tour in Pictures Read more General News Husband’s extreme sexual demand forces 42 year old Woman to seek Divorce Chief Editor - November 2, 2020 0 A 42 year old Milenge woman has filed for divorce on account of her husband’s extreme sexual demand. Minute Chola, of... Read more Feature Lifestyle Holstar releases new album Kupeleka Nyali Ya Moto staff - November 2, 2020 0 Duncan Sodala who is a pioneer in the Zambia hip-hop scene, also known as Holstar, releases his fifth album Kupeleka Nyali Ya Moto (passing the torch). With this... Read more Feature Lifestyle Former Zambia defender Elijah Litana discusses his career staff - November 2, 2020 8 From rags to riches and back again. Despite blowing his football riches on booze, women and other vices, former Zambia defender Elijah Litana says... Read more Headlines Decriminalize early disclosure of national budgets-Chibamba Chief Editor - November 2, 2020 7 Economist Chibamba Kanyama has suggested that Zambia decriminalizes the early disclosure of national documents such as the national budget. Mr Kanyama said it may be... Read more More Articles In This Category UPND’s Celebration of the Fall of Bill 10 in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - October 30, 2020 57 Read more Late President Sata’s Memorial Service at Embassy park in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - October 28, 2020 11 Read more 32 Zambian Musicians Collaborate on Unity Album Feature Lifestyle staff - October 23, 2020 6 A group of 32 young Zambian artists and producers have teamed up to celebrate Zambian Independence through a nationwide collaboration album dubbed the ‘One... Read more Eastern Province communities Empowerment in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - October 20, 2020 6 Read more
Leaders are not made, they are born. Right there is an example of a born leader. A man born to lead. My mentor ECL is very humble and inspiring. My entire family is voting for you