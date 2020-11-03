A 15-year-old girl has died in Itezhi-tezhi district after falling into a well whose walls collapsed and buried her as she was trying to draw water.

According to a statement issued by Acting Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale, Mr. Obvious Hanyuka reported that Police in Itezhi-tezhi district received a report of sudden and unnatural death from Obvious Hanyuka aged 40 of Shapoma village in Itezhi Tezhi.

Mr. Mwale said Mr. Hanyuka who identified his niece as Cynthia Moomba aged 15 died suddenly after the walls of the well she was drawing water from collapsed and buried her.

Mr. Mwale stated that the incident happened on November 2, 2020, around 08 hours during the process of drawing water.

“The deceased who was a Grade Five pupil at Nkobo Primary School in Itezhi Tezhi, whilst in the company of her two siblings left home to go and fetch water,” he explained.

Mr. Mwale said the body of the deceased was retrieved by members of the community in the same village and police visited the scene and suspected no foul play.

The deceased has since been buried.

Meanwhile, a three-year-old boy of Ntindi Village in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province has died after drowning in the local Ntindi stream.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Engineer Joel Njase confirmed the incident to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) today.

Eng. Njase said the incident occurred yesterday around 12:00 hours in Ntindi Village.

The Police Commissioner said the brief facts on the matter are that the mother to the deceased went to the market to buy relish whilst the child remained to play with his friends.

Eng. Njase added that it was during this period that the minors decided to go and play near Ntindi stream were the victim lost balance and fell into the stream and drowned.

The Police Commissioner said a concerned member of the public who was walking along the road saw the baby drowning and immediately alerted other members of the public who had gathered at a nearby funeral.

The boy was later rushed to Nakonde urban Clinic by the concerned member of the public after which he was certified dead.

The parents of the baby were informed and a bid medical form was issued by the Police after the matter was reported.

The body of the baby is deposited at Nakonde urban Clinic awaiting postmortem and burial.