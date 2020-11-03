Republican Vice President Inonge Wina has reiterated that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will conduct the registration of eight to nine million voters in 30 days.

Mrs Wina said the ECZ has assured the nation that the registration of voters will be done within the stipulated time frame.

She emphasized that members of parliament should not liken the voter registration to mobile National Registration Card issuance because it will have more access points.

The Vice President said this in parliament today during the supplementary question time from Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu.

Mr Mwiimbu wanted to know whether the Electoral Commission of Zambia has any plans to discard the 2016 Voters’ Register; if there are such plans, why; if there are no such plans, how the newly registered voters will be included in the 2016 Register; and what mechanism the Government used to determine that over 1,400,000 voters needed to be deleted from the 2016 Voters’ Register as stated by the Vice President in Parliament on Friday, 23rd October, 2020.

In her response, The Republican Vince President explained that ECZ has assured the nation that they will capture the required number of voters in the given period.

“The ECZ has promised and assured that they will register between 8-9 million voters in 30 days. Member of this house do not mistake voter registration for NRC mobile registration because ECZ has promised to do the job within the stipulated time frame and let us all support the electoral body where we are not sure we can seek clarity,” she advised.

Mrs Wina emphasized that once the new voters register is ready, the old one that has about 1.4 million deceased voters will be discarded.

The Vice President further explained that when need arises for extension, government will look at other modalities and resources.

The ECZ is expected to commence the registration of voters on the 9th of November to 12th of December 2020.