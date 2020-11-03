9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

30 days is Enough for ECZ to to register Eight to Nine Million Voters -Inonge Wina

By Chief Editor
40 views
0
Feature Politics 30 days is Enough for ECZ to to register Eight to Nine...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Republican Vice President Inonge Wina has reiterated that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will conduct the registration of eight to nine million voters in 30 days.

Mrs Wina said the ECZ has assured the nation that the registration of voters will be done within the stipulated time frame.

She emphasized that members of parliament should not liken the voter registration to mobile National Registration Card issuance because it will have more access points.

The Vice President said this in parliament today during the supplementary question time from Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu.

Mr Mwiimbu wanted to know whether the Electoral Commission of Zambia has any plans to discard the 2016 Voters’ Register; if there are such plans, why; if there are no such plans, how the newly registered voters will be included in the 2016 Register; and what mechanism the Government used to determine that over 1,400,000 voters needed to be deleted from the 2016 Voters’ Register as stated by the Vice President in Parliament on Friday, 23rd October, 2020.

In her response, The Republican Vince President explained that ECZ has assured the nation that they will capture the required number of voters in the given period.

“The ECZ has promised and assured that they will register between 8-9 million voters in 30 days. Member of this house do not mistake voter registration for NRC mobile registration because ECZ has promised to do the job within the stipulated time frame and let us all support the electoral body where we are not sure we can seek clarity,” she advised.

Mrs Wina emphasized that once the new voters register is ready, the old one that has about 1.4 million deceased voters will be discarded.

The Vice President further explained that when need arises for extension, government will look at other modalities and resources.

The ECZ is expected to commence the registration of voters on the 9th of November to 12th of December 2020.

Previous articleUPND President Hakainde Hichilema pays tribute to the late James Lukuku

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

30 days is Enough for ECZ to to register Eight to Nine Million Voters -Inonge Wina

Republican Vice President Inonge Wina has reiterated that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will conduct the registration of...
Read more
General News

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema pays tribute to the late James Lukuku

Chief Editor - 1
United Party for National Development (UPND) President, Hakainde Hichilema this morning joined thousands of mourners at the church service for the late Republican Progressive...
Read more
General News

Kampyongo orders the arrest of any political cadres wearing military attire

Chief Editor - 0
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has directed the police to swiftly curb the wearing of military attire among political party cadres. Mr. Kampyongo says several...
Read more
Rural News

15 year old girl dies after falling into well

Chief Editor - 0
A 15-year-old girl has died in Itezhi-tezhi district after falling into a well whose walls collapsed and buried her as she was trying to...
Read more
General News

Suspected killer of headman over caterpillars apprehended

Chief Editor - 0
A 35 year old man of Kabanda Village who was on the ran after allegedly killing Komaki Village headman over caterpillars in Shiwang`andu...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kambwili and HH’s nominations could also be challenged after they file in their nominations in 2021 Elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 44
The Constitution of Zambia’s Article 52 (4) states that a person may challenge, before a court or tribunal, as prescribed the nomination of a...
Read more

PF government must refund the Zambian people the huge sums of money used to fund the Failed Bill 10

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
UNITED Party for National Development Lusaka Province leadership have commanded the PF government to refund the Zambian people the huge sums of money...
Read more

Opposion Leader James Lukuku dies at 40

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 13
Opposition Republican Progressive Party (RPP) Leader James Lukuku has died. RPP Vice President Leslie Chikuse has confirmed the death of Mr. Lukuku to ZNBC...
Read more

CiSCA urges John Sangwa and KBF to stop President Lungu from Contesting 2021 Elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 33
The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has urged State Counsel John Sangwa and Kelvin Bwalya Fube and other legal minds in Zambia to challenge...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.