Shepolopolo midfield star Mary Mwakapila has joined Israeli side Hapoel Be’ersheba with the aim of helping the team to win the league title.

Mwakapila last week moved from Green Buffaloes to Be’ersheba on a two year contract.

She has joined a growing region of Zambian women stars playing outside the country among them National Team captain Barbra Banda (China), Hellen Mubanga and Rachel Nachula (Spain) and Rachel Kundananji (Kazakhstan).

“I feel so happy and I am excited. I just thank God that I am finally representing my country in a foreign land,” Mwakapila said in a phone interview from Israel.

“I kept the hard work and patience believing that one day I will make a move outside,” she said.

Be’ersheba have just bounced back to the Israeli top league after spending a season in the second division.

“First thing that I want to achieve is to make sure I play to the best of my ability so that I help the team see it in the Champions League and also win the league title,” Mwakapila said.

“I also want to improve in some areas; I know I have got a lot to learn. I am here to improve myself and help my team Hapoel Be’ersheba,” she added.

Mwakapila is a key member of the Zambia National Team that has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

The former Bauleni Sports Academy player has represented Zambia at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations twice.