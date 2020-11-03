9.5 C
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Suspected killer of headman over caterpillars apprehended

By Chief Editor
A 35 year old man of Kabanda Village who was on the ran after allegedly killing Komaki Village headman over caterpillars in Shiwang`andu District of Muchinga Province, has been arrested and charged for murder.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase has confirmed the arrest in an interview with Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Shiwang`andu today.

Eng. Njase said police have arrested Dominic Nsofwa Maka, 35, adding that Maka has since been charged for murder and will appear in court soon.

“The arrest of the suspected murderer was made on October 29, 2020, and is currently in police custody,” said Eng. Njase.

Brief facts are that, the deceased Village Headman for Komaki village identified as Lewis Kangwa died on Wednesday last week after allegedly being beaten and assaulted over caterpillars by Dominic Nsofwa Maka.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase said the incident happened on 27 October 2020 around 20:00 hours last week.

Eng. Njase said that the incident happened when the deceased headman was coming from Chief Kabanda`s Palace and met Racheal Maka, 37, in possession of caterpillars harvested before authorization by the traditional leader.

The Police Commissioner said, now deceased Headman Kangwa confronted Racheal and in an attempt to confiscate the caterpillars, she called her brother Dominic Nsofwa Maka who then grabbed the headman by the neck, beat him until he died later.

Eng. Njase said results for post-mortem examination on the body of the deceased which was conducted at Chinsali General Hospital reveals that, the cause of death was a broken neck.

Eng. Njase said the deceased has since been buried while the suspected killer will appear in court soon.

