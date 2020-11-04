Ndola City Council has warned people who have continued to encroach on cemetery land to stop doing so to avoid their houses being demolished.

NCC Public Relations Manager Rebecca Mushota disclosed in an interview with ZANIS that the local authority does not permit people to construct houses within the premises of the graveyard adding that houses that are being constructed within the premises risked being demolished.

Ms. Mushota said the council has the mandate to protect the deceased hence it will not allow illegal settlers to cause further damage to the land meant for the dead.

She added that government will not allow people or any developers to develop land without proper documentation from the local authorities.

“People who want to buy or develop land should first consult or verify the documentation they have with the council through which they will get permission to develop the land,” she said

The public relations manager said if people will continue buying land without proper documentation there houses will be demolished without any compensation.

She has since urged the public to take the rightful procedures before constructing anything adding that if they are to construct it should be five meters away from the graveyard.