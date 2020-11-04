Defending FAZ Super Division champions Nkana made a marked recovery on Wednesday at home where they were held to a draw by Lumwana Radiants in Kitwe.

The match came four days after Nkana lost their opening game of the season 2-0 away to 2019/2020 season runners-up Forest Rangers.

Wednesdays match ended scoreless but Nkana had the lion’s share of chances especially after the opening twenty minutes of the game.

Nkana striker and captain Idris Mbombo had three good chances in the first half, all going wide after they had overcome some early pressure from the visitors.

But it was in the second half that Nkana showed championship character and Ronald Kampamba displayed leadership only to be denied a clear goal from close-range in the 69th minute for an off-side that never was when defender Chris Munthali had clearly beaten.

Jimmy Dzingai then hit the post and had a late header cleared off the line by Munthali.

Meanwhile, Lumwana stayed unbeaten on 2 points after drawing 1-1 at home on Day One against Nkwazi on October 31.

2020/2021 FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 2

04/11/2020

Prison Leopards 0-Power Dynamos 0

Young Green Eagles 1-Buildcon 1

Red Arrows 1-Kitwe United 0

Lusaka Dynamos 1-Napsa Stars 1

Indeni 0-Green Buffaloes 0

Zesco United 0-Forest Rangers 1

Green Eagles 1-Zanaco 0

Nkana 0-Lumwana Radiants 0

Nkwazi 1-Kabwe Warriors 2