The 2021 Socialist Party Presidential candidate Fred M’membe has said that the third term debate is unnecessary and a waste of time.

Posti9ng online in a statement Dr M’membe said that there is no room for a third term under the current Constitution of the Republic of Zambia and anyone who has been elected to the office of President twice cannot be elected for a third time.

“This is the way things stand and it needs no further disquisitions,” Dr M’membe said before adding that those who thought they could change the Constitution through Bill 10 and give themselves a third term of office should simply accept defeat and that their game is over.

“There’s need for them to realize there’s no political leader who has had a career that is without its defeats. If we are serious when we talk about influencing the masses, about winning their good will, we must strive with all our might not to let these defeats be hushed up in the musty atmosphere of circles and grouplets, but to have them submitted to the judgement of all,” he said.

“That may appear embarrassing at first sight, it may seem offensive sometimes to individual leaders – but we must overcome this false feeling of embarrassment, it is our duty to the masses of our people and our country, ” he added.

Dr M’membe advised political leaders to avoid being, stiff-necked and totally refuse to yield, saying that yielding is legitimate and essential when the yielder is convinced that those who are striving to make him yield are in the right.