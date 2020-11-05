Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has written to three Members of Parliament namely Hon Elalio Musonda, MP for Kamfinsa Constituency, Hon Frank Ngambi, MP for Chifubu Constituency and Hon Kabaso Kampampi, MP for Mwansabombwe Constituency respectively to exculpate themselves for the absent voting of Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 of 2020.

“It has come to my attention that during the voting for the Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 of 2020, on Thursday 29th October 2020, you decided to absent yourself from voting for the Bill”, Hon Mwila’s letter to all the three MPs read in part.

“Hon Member, you are aware that His Excellency, the President had directed that all our Members of Parliament vote for the Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 of 2020 as it had progressive clauses that would have seen us uplift the lives of the underprivileged in society”, Hon Mwila further wrote.

Hon Mwila has stated that the action exhibited by the Honorable MPs was not in line with the Party’s interest and in breach of *Article 74, regulation 29 (d) and (i) of the Party Constitution.*

The Members of Parliament have since been issued with exculpatory letters to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against each one of them.

Meanwhile, Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) President Edith Nawakwi has said that reports that some Members of Parliament were prevented from voting for the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 are unfortunate.

Ms. Nawakwi said that in a democracy Members of Parliament are supposed to exercise their free will without being intimidated.

She told ZNBC News that those opposed to Bill ten should have provided amendments if they meant well for women, the church and other interest groups.