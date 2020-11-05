Traditional leaders in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province, have warned their subjects of stern action if they continue withdrawing school- going children and take them into caterpillar collection, fishing and rice cultivation.

The warning has been sounded by Chiefs Nkweto and Mubanga of the Bemba speaking people of Chinsali in separate interviews with the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Chinsali yesterday.

The two traditional leaders said it has been a trend by subjects in their respective chiefdoms to withdraw children from schools without permission from school managers saying this behavior should not be allowed to continue.

Chief Mubanga explained that parents are not guaranteed to make their own rules over the education especially those that do not mean well for the children’s future.

The Chief said children are government trophies whose welfare is a responsibility of government when it comes to their human and educational rights.

“It is wrong for any parent to think that they can decide on their children because government is a key stakeholder in the welfare of every child,” Chief Mubanga said.

He observed that most parents in Chinsali do not respect the rights of children hence violating them at will.

And Chief Nkweto also echoed similar concerns on the tendency of school -going children continuous absenteeism in class due to annual activities such as farming, fishing and caterpillar collection.

He said in times like this when the country is just being resuscitated from COVID -19 lockdown which saw schools closing for three months, parents need to encourage their children to attend school regularly.

Chief Nkweto explained that the future of this country lies in educated children who are supposed to be in classes and learning rather than in fishing camps.

“Children are supposed to be in class learning and not to be withdrawn and taken to do other activities outside school programmes such as fishing, collection of caterpillars, among others, ” said Chief Nkweto.

The two Chiefs have however, outlined stiffer punishments to parents who have the habit of taking children to annual activities like caterpillar collection.

Among areas that are mostly affected by fishing and rice cultivation in Chinsali are villages along the Chambeshi river banks while caterpillar collection highly affects Chief Mubanga, Nkweto, Senior Chief Nkula and Chimbuka areas.